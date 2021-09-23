Daniel Gimenez Cacho, Griselda Siciliani to Star in Alejandro G. Inarritu’s ‘Bardo’

Daniel Gimenez Cacho and Griselda Siciliani nabbed the leading roles for Bardo, the latest movie from The Revenant director Alejandro G. Iñárritu.

The Mexican feature, also known as False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, has just wrapped production in Mexico City. The nostalgic comedy set against an epic journey comes two decades after Iñárritu shot his first film, Amores Perros, and more recently The Revenant, Birdman and Virtual Installation Carne y Arena.

The veteran director has returned with Bardo to Mexico to produce, write and shoot the feature written with Nicolás Giacobone. Bardo offers a chronicle of uncertainties where the main character, a renowned Mexican journalist and documentary filmmaker, returns to his native country facing his identity, familial relationships, the folly of his memories as well as the past and new reality of his country.

The cinematography was led by the French Iranian photographer Darius Khondji, the production design by Eugenio Caballero, and the costume design by Anna Terrazas.

Iñárritu became the first Mexican filmmaker to be nominated for either director or producer in the history of the Academy Awards and the first filmmaker from the country to receive a best picture award at Cannes for Biutiful in 2010.

He also became the first Latin-American filmmaker to head the jury at Cannes.