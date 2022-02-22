Daniel Radcliffe Dons Hawaiian Shirt in First Look at “Weird Al” Biopic

The Hawaiian shirt, curly mop of hair and accordion are all there in the first-look image of Daniel Radcliffe in character as “Weird Al” Yankovic.

Radcliffe stars as the five-time Grammy winner in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. With the first-look image, Radcliffe offered a statement: “Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly, and I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 percent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life.”

Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the screenplay, with Appel directing the film and executive producing. The feature will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel.

The description for the film says it “holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

Funny or Die and Tango are producing Weird, which began filming in Los Angeles in February. (Funny or Die, Yankovic and Appel produced a fake trailer in 2010 for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story where Aaron Paul starred as Yankovic.)

See Radcliffe as “Weird Al” below.