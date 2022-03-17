Daniel Radcliffe Says He’s Not Interested in Starring in a ‘Cursed Child’ Adaptation

Daniel Radcliffe may have just reunited with fellow Harry Potter alums for an HBO Max retrospective special, but he’s not interested in returning to his Potter role just yet should there be an adaptation of the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child stage play.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter about the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, director Chris Columbus said he’d be interested in returning to the Potter world to direct a Cursed Child film and described the prospect of seeing Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson together on the screen again as “cinematic bliss.”

“If you’re a film nerd or cinephile, it’s kind of like what J.J. [Abrams] did with Star Wars,” he said. “Star Wars really started to be great again when J.J. made the film and we had all the original cast back. There’s no question if you’re a Star Wars fan, you were moved just seeing them onscreen. Seeing Harrison Ford as Han Solo again, and Chewy. It was very moving.”

He added, “I think that would be the same situation for Harry Potter fans. To be able to actually see these adult actors now back in these roles. Oh, yeah. It would be amazingly fun to make that film — or two films.”

However, Radcliffe said he’s hesitant to return to the Wizarding World. In an interview with The New York Times alongside his Lost City co-stars Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum published Thursday, Radcliffe explained why starring in a Cursed Child adaptation is “not something I’m really interested in doing right now.”

“This isn’t the answer that anybody’s going to want, but I think I was so able to go back and enjoy it because it’s not a part of my day-to-day life anymore,” Radcliffe said. “I’m getting to a point where I feel like I made it out of Potter OK and I’m really happy with where I am now, and to go back would be such a massive change to my life.”

Though he said, “I’m never going to say never,” he explained “the Star Wars guys had like 30, 40 years before they went back. For me, it’s only been 10. It’s not something I’m really interested in doing right now.”

During the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts retrospective special that aired earlier this year, Radcliffe, Grint and Watson were joined by other series alums to reflect on filming the eight-film franchise. In an emotional moment, Radcliffe looked back fondly at the films, praising the cast and crew for being “foundational” to who he was.

“The crew on these films were unbelievable,” Radcliffe said. “As a person and an actor, I feel so lucky to be where I am and to have the life I have and be able to work with the people I work with now, but none of it is possible without this. It was a very good 10 years.”