Daniel Radcliffe Transforms Into “Weird Al” Yankovic in First Trailer for Roku Biopic

Daniel Radcliffe, wig and all, is set to shred on the accordion as “Weird Al” Yankovic in the upcoming biopic, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Roku closed out its NewFronts presentation on Tuesday at the Chelsea Factory in New York City with the first trailer for the biopic. The trailer was introduced via video by Yankovic, who is currently on tour, and teased by Radcliffe, who appeared on stage earlier in the event to promote the film and half-jokingly encourage audience members to “buy some ads.”

“I am so excited to for you to see the insane wonderful film that we have made,” Radcliffe said. “Thank you, Roku, for letting us make such an insane, weird film. Getting to do this was genuinely one of the most fun things I’ve ever gotten to do in my life, so [I hope] it is as much fun to watch as it was to make. I think you will really enjoy it — and you better, because I learned the accordion for this. And that instrument is a nightmare.”

The biopic is written by Eric Appel and Yankovic, while Appel also serves as the director and EP. The film is expected to premiere later this fall exclusively on The Roku Channel.

Watch the trailer below.