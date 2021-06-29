Danny Ramirez, Dennis Haysbert Lead Ensemble for 20th Century Thriller ‘No Exit’ (Exclusive)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor Danny Ramirez and Dennis Haysbert, perhaps best known for his work on the long-running series 24, lead the ensemble cast of No Exit, a thriller Damien Power is directing for 20th Century Studios.

Havana Rose Liu, David Rysdahl, Dale Dickey and Mila Harris are also starring in the thriller, which just wrapped production in New Zealand.

Scott Frank, the co-creator of The Queen’s Gambit, is producing the movie that will stream in 2022 as a Disney direct-to-consumer original feature on Hulu in the U.S. and internationally on Disney+ as a Star feature.

Written by Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the script tells of a college student (Liu) stuck with a group of people at a mountain rest stop during a blizzard. Things take a turn for the dangerous when the young woman discovers a kidnapped child in a car belonging to one of the people inside, setting in motion a terrifying life-or-death struggle to discover who among them is the kidnapper.

Ramirez co-starred opposite Anthony Mackie in Winter Soldier, Disney+’s Marvel series that is generating Emmy buzz, playing Marvel character Joaquin Torres. The actor, who appeared in Netflix’s well-regarded On My Block, will next appear with Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick. He is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Hansen Jacobson.

Haysbert recently appeared in several episodes of Lucifer, where he played God. He also appeared with John Cena in the family comedy Playing with Fire. He is repped by Paradigm and GS Management.

Power, repped by ICM Partners and Brillstein Entertainment, previously directed horror movie A Killing Ground that premiered at Sundance and was released by IFC.