Searchlight Pictures Taps DanTram Nguyen, Katie Goodson-Thomas to Head Film Production

Studio veterans DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas have been tapped to head film production at Searchlight Pictures, overseeing all film development and production.

The announcement was made by Searchlight presidents Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum, who previously held the production post prior to being promoted in April after longtime Searchlight chairmen Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula announced they would retire. (Utley and Gilula departed the famed speciality division having earned the 2021 best picture Oscar for Nomadland.)

Nguyen has been with the studio since 2009 in the company’s U.S. office, while Goodson-Thomas is based in Searchlight’s U.K. office, where she has overseen U.K. production and development operations for nearly a decade.

Nguyen, who started her career at production banner The Donners’ Company, has Searchlight credits that include The Descendants, Black Swan, and best picture winner The Shape of Water. Currently, she is working on Scott Cooper’s upcoming horror thriller Antlers, as well as Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming feature Nightmare Alley. Goodson-Thomas held posts at Origin Picture, Working Title Films, and Chris Coen’s Unanimous Pictures. During her time at Searchlight, Goodson-Thomas’ slate of U.K. and international features included Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and My Cousin Rachel.

Greenbaum and Greenfield called the duo “proven leaders who we know will continue the legacy of Searchlight as we expand our global production and development slate.”

“I have loved my time here at Searchlight and look forward to working with Katie and the entire production team on these wonderful projects lined up over the next several years for this exciting slate that awaits movie fans around the world,”said Nguyen. Goodson-Thomas added: “I am elated by the opportunity to work closely with DanTram and the entire production team across the globe as we continue to build on the Searchlight legacy of creating a home for filmmakers with a singular vision, as well as the next generation of talent.”

Searchlight’s upcoming slate includes Empire of Light from director Sam Mendes that will star Olivia Colman and Poor Things, from director Yorgos Lanthimos who will re-team with The Favourite actress Emma Stone.