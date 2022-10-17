Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel Join Dan Levy Directorial Debut ‘Good Grief’

Dan Levy has set the cast for his feature directorial debut, Good Grief, tapping Oscar nominee Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Luke Evans and Celia Imrie.

Arnaud Valois, David Bradley and Jamael Westman will also appear in the Netflix project that was written and directed by Levy, who will also star.

The logline for the film reads: “Marc Dreyfus chose to distract himself from the loss of his mom with a comfortable marriage. But when his husband also dies, unexpectedly, Marc is forced to finally confront the grief he’s tried so hard to avoid, sending him and his two closest friends on a Parisian weekend of self-discovery.”

Levy will produce with Megan Zehmer via their Not A Real Production Company banner, which has a deal with Netflix for film and television. Sister’s Stacey Snider, Kate Fenske and Debra Hayward will also produce.

“Good Grief is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life. It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well,” said Levy in a statement.

