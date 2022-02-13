Berlin: 3 Questions With ‘Good Luck to You, Leo Grande’ Star Daryl McCormack

After premiering in the virtual Sundance festival, Brit comedy drama Good Luck to You, Leo Grande from director Sophie Hyde comes to Berlin for its first in-person public screening.

Starring Emma Thompson as Nancy, a retired widow seeking her first orgasm, the film marks the film leading role debut for Irish actor Daryl McCormack (best known for his turn as Isaiah Jesus in season 5 of Peaky Blinders), who plays the sex worker Nancy hires to give her the gratification that’s been absent from her life so far.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the European premiere, McCormack discusses how he battled imposter syndrome before filming alongside Thompson, who he claims is now a friend for life.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande premiered in the virtual Sundance. How does it feel to be able to present the film in person here in Berlin?

Obviously, we were so delighted to be opening at Sundance. But yeah, with the COVID situation, we had to do it virtually. So we didn’t really get to have that celebratory moment. So we’re so excited to actually finally get that and have our day. It’s my very first in-person film festival as well. So it’s a special moment.

How was the experience working alongside Emma Thompson, an actress and individual who is obviously so widely adored and respected?

It was daunting at first, because I knew the task at hand was to really hold an entire film alongside her. And I knew that for the film to work I had to come and meet her at her level and also bring something that was personable to me, in terms of the performance. At first, like any other process, you rehearse, and you get to know one another. But by the time we got around to shoot, the imposter syndrome rose to the surface, trying to tell me that I didn’t really belong here and that [the filmmakers] would soon realize that they’ve made a mistake. That in itself was an amazing growing process, because I was out of my comfort zone and was flattered in the belief that Sophie and Emma had in me. Emma is an incredible collaborator and in a way really did respect me as my own artist, and that in itself said a lot. It didn’t really feel like she thought I needed to be handheld throughout the process. It was more that they thought I was here for a reason. And that was very encouraging.

I think there’s probably a lot of people who would like to be friends with Emma Thompson. Are you two now close?

She is everything you expect and more, and I genuinely mean that. She’s full of heart, and we’ve really been able to spend enough time together to have laughs and meaningful conversations. The process of making the film has honestly bonded us for life. I think she said in a previous interview that we’ll always feel safe with one another. And I think that’s through both of us being exposed in the film and the vulnerabilities we’ve shared. So that’s a bond for life, which is quite incredible. It’s a pinch me moment as well, because there was a time where we were walking through Soho, and I’d just be like, wait a second, this is Emma Thompson. It’s magical.