Dave Bautista Says ‘Guardians’ Franchise Has Been “A Hell of a Journey With a Few Bumps”

Dave Bautista is reflecting on the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise as it nears the third volume, signaling a final outing for Drax the Destroyer.

The actor first took on the character in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, reprising his role in 2017’s Vol. 2 and Vol. 3, the latter of which is in pre-production.

He also played Drax in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Speaking of wrapping up the Guardians films, Bautista told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview on Wednesday that it’s been “a hell of a journey with a few bumps.”

He continued, “So I’m looking forward to this, man. My cast and obviously the director, James Gunn, they’re like family to me. This is kind of where my journey started. It’s come full circle and I’m looking forward to wrapping it up.”

Bautista went on to say that the ending feels “bittersweet,” explaining that he’s been performing in the Guardians films since 2013. “And, you know, when this comes out, you know, it’ll be in 2023, so that’s a, you know, 10 year journey.”

Of his character, who is an alien, Bautista told the outlet: “No superhero has ever gotten their ass kicked so much as Drax!”

“Part of the journey is the end,” Bautista told the outlet. “And, you know, I’m looking forward to kind of wrapping this up with my friends and family.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Bautista’s rep.

The upcoming third volume of Guardians also stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper, and is slated for release in 2023.