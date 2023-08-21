Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa to Team for ‘Wrecking Crew’ from ‘Blue Beetle’ Director Ángel Manuel Soto

Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto has lined up another feature, with the director set to helm The Wrecking Crew, an MGM project that is expected to star Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa. Both stars were in talks for the film before the actors strike commenced last month, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Wrecking Crew has a script from Jonathan Tropper, the creator of the TV series Warrior. He penned the script and closed his deal before the writers strike began in June. Jeffrey Fierson, who worked iwth Momoa on the TV series Frontier, is producing the film.

Wrecking Crew is described as a buddy comedy, with other details kept under wraps.

Bautista was recently in theaters with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, while Momoa played the antagonist in this summer’s Fast X and has Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom due out in December.

Soto, meanwhile, just launched Blue Beetle into cinemas, with the DC feature breaking ground as the first live-action studio superhero movie starring and created by Latinos. “We wanted to see our history and our legacy on the big screen, in a way that is respectful, and that was an opportunity that we didn’t want to miss,” Soto recently told The Hollywood Reporter of his work on Blue Beetle. He broke out with his 2020 Sundance movie Charm City Kings.

Bautista is repped by CAA, Meisner Entertainment Group and Jackoway Austen. Momoa is repped by WME and Edelstein, Laird. Soto is repped by Redefine Entertainment and Behr Abramson. Tropper is repped by CAA, Kaplan / Perrone Entertainment and Felker Toczek.

The Wrap first reported the news.