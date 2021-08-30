Dave Franco to Direct ‘Somebody I Used to Know’ Rom-Com for Amazon

Dave Franco is set to direct the Amazon Studios romantic comedy Somebody I Used to Know from a script he wrote with Alison Brie.

Brie, Jay Ellis and Kiersey Clemons will star in the indie film to be produced by Temple Hill Entertainment and Black Bear Pictures. Somebody I Used to Know will follow workaholic Ally (Brie), who, on a trip to her hometown, spends time with her ex-boyfriend Sean (Ellis), which has her questioning everything about the choices she’s made and the person she is.

Her life only gets more confusing when she meets Cassidy (Clemons), a younger woman who reminds her of the person she used to be. The film reunites Franco and Brie with Black Bear Pictures following The Rental horror film, which marked Franco’s directorial debut.

Somebody I Used to Know will debut on Amazon Prime Video worldwide next year. The producer credits on the film are shared by Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Isaac Klausner, Ben Stillman, Leigh Kittay and Michael Heimler.

Executive producers include Franco, Brie, Laura Quicksilver, Teddy Schwarzman and Bart Lipton.

