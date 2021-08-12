David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia’ to Debut in Theaters Next Month

The Emmy-nominated HBO concert film American Utopia will debut in theaters nationwide for a special, one-night-only theatrical event on Sept. 15.

Iconic Events Releasing, Participant and River Road, Warner Music and HBO are partnering on the special showing.

In the film — which debuted on HBO and HBO Max last fall after touring the fall film festivals — director Spike Lee captures a live performance of David Byrne’s smash Broadway show American Utopia.

The September theatrical event will include an introduction from Byrne, as well as conversation with Byrne and director Spike Lee.

Byrne’s show played to sold-out, record-breaking audiences during its original 2019-2020 Broadway run and returns to Broadway beginning September 17, 2021 at the St. James Theatre.

Joined by 11 musical artists from around the world, musician David Byrne (Talking Heads) performs songs from his 2018 album of the same name, songs from Talking Heads and from his solo career.

The Emmy-nominated HBO Special features band members Jacquelene Acevedo, Gustavo Di Dalva, Daniel Freedman, Chris Giarmo, Tim Keiper, Tendayi Kuumba, Karl Mansfield, Mauro Refosco, Stéphane San Juan, Angie Swan and Bobby Wooten III, all of whom will reunite with Byrne on Broadway this fall. The production was recently named recipient of a Special Tony Award.

The original American Utopia album, as well as the Broadway cast recording, were released on Warner Music Group’s Nonesuch Records.

“David Byrne’s American Utopia is an ecstatic and unifying celebration of music and community,” said Iconic chief marketing officer Steven Menkin.

“American Utopia was initially released during an unprecedented moment in history, inspiring audiences to not just rejoice in music and dance but also participate as citizens in our democracy,” said David Linde, CEO of Participant. “Almost a year later and fresh off of a celebratory screening to close out the Cannes Film Festival, we’re so excited that audiences can come together for the first time and relive the magic of Spike, David and the band in movie theaters.”