David Cronenberg’s ‘Crimes of the Future’ Goes to MUBI for Latin America, Turkey, India

Arthouse streaming platform MUBI is still having a busy Cannes. Two weeks after the 2022 Cannes festival wrapped, MUBI has closed a deal for David Cronenberg’s competition title Crimes of the Future, picking up rights in multiple territories from sales group Rocket Science.

Rocket Science confirmed MUBI bought Crimes of the Future for Latin America, Turkey, India and Malaysia.

Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman and Welket Bungué star in the feature, a dystopian tale set in a new future in which humans have become desensitized to pain and are merging with their artificial environment. Mortensen plays Saul Tenser, a celebrity performance artist whose “work” consists of growing new mutated organs which his assistant Caprice (Seydoux) removes in dramatic public surgeries. Neon has domestic rights to the film, which is currently in theaters in the U.S.

MUBI was one of the most prolific buyers in Cannes this year, picking up Park Chan-wook’s Korean thriller Decision To Leave for North America, the U.K., Ireland, India and Turkey ahead of its festival premiere (the film went on to win best director honors for Park); taking Lukas Dhont’s Grand Prize winner Close for the U.K., Latin America, Turkey and India; and scooping up Léa Mysius’ Directors’ Fortnight title The Five Devils for North America, U.K., Ireland, Latin America, India and Turkey.

Deadline was the first to report the news of MUBI’s Crimes of the Future deal.