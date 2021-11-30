David Dastmalchian Joins Keira Knightley in ‘Boston Strangler’ (Exclusive)

David Dastmalchian is going from the world of sci-fi and comics to 1960s Boston. The Dune and The Suicide Squad actor is joining 20th Century Studios’ Boston Strangler, which stars Keira Knightley, Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola and Chris Cooper.

The film is from writer-director Matt Ruskin and is based on the infamous Boston Strangler murders that rocked Boston from 1962-64 and left at least 11 women dead. The film centers on Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), the reporter who broke the story of the strangler. Along with reporter Jean Cole, McLaughlin challenged the sexism of the era, pursuing the story at personal risk and uncovering corruption that cast doubt on the identity of the strangler.

Dastmalchian is joining the cast in what is described as a pivotal, undisclosed role. Filming is slated to begin next month in Boston.

The casting caps the biggest year of Dastmalchian’s career. He enjoyed a breakout role in The Suicide Squad as The Polka-Dot man, appeared in Dune as the villainous Piter De Vries and filmed the Dracula-inspired The Last Voyage of Demeter, which is due out in January 2023. Dastmalchian broke into Hollywood with a small role in The Dark Knight and appeared as Ant-Man pal Kurt in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp.

In addition to acting, Dastmalchian is also a writer, penning indie scripts as well as the Dark Horse Comics title Count Crowley: Reluctant Midnight Monster Hunter.

Scott Free’s Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh and Michael Pruss are producing Boston Strangler with LuckyChap Entertainment’s Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara. Sam Roston will oversee for Scott Free and Bronte Payne will oversee for LuckyChap. Sarah Shepard will oversee for 20th Century.

Dastmalchian is represented by Atlas Artists and Duncan Hedges at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.