David Duchovny Joins ‘Adam the First,’ Archstone Selling at AFM (Exclusive)

Californication and The X-Files star David Duchovny will star alongside Oakes Fegley (The Fabelmans, Pete’s Dragon, The War With Grandpa) and T.R. Knight (Grey’s Anatomy, The Flight Attendant) in Irving Franco’s Adam the First, which Archstone Entertainment will be introducing to buyers at the American Film Market.

Franco (Cheerleader) wrote and directed the film, which follows Adam, who, when his foster parents are suddenly murdered, sets out on a cross country adventure to track down a series of men who could be his estranged father, each one with a different life that could become his.

Adam The First is produced by Nathan Marcus, Jonathan Rubenstein, Ari Daniel Pinchot and Bernie Stern. Executive producers include Scott Martin, Michael Slifkin, and Jack Sheehan of Archstone.

“Adam The First is masterfully crafted and beautifully shot,” said Martin. “It is engaging from start to finish, Irving Franco did a great job and we are proud to represent it.”

Added Franco: “I am extremely excited to be sharing Adam The First with the world. Archstone has shown great enthusiasm for the magic and adventure of our film and we are thrilled about this partnership.”

The deal was negotiated by CAA Media Finance and Archstone’s Jack Sheehan. Duchovny is repped by CAA and Jimmy Miller and Tiffany Kuzon at Mosaic. Knight is repped by Katie Britton and Marion Campbell Kammer at Buchwald and Philip Grenz at Authentic Talent and Literary Management.

Archstone’s AFM slate also includes the creature thriller Dark Harvest starring James Caan (The Godfather, Elf), the newly completed sci-fi Futra Days starring Tania Raymonde (Goliath, Lost), the wartime drama Here Be Dragons (co-repped with Verve), hostage survival tale The Group and Australian revenge thriller The Cost. Archstone’s latest production The Best Man, starring Luke Wilson and Dolph Lundgren, will be released through Saban in early 2023.