David Harbour to Star in December 2022 Thriller ‘Violent Night’

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
David Harbour is set to star in Violent Night, which has received a Dec. 2, 2022 release date in theaters, Universal announced Tuesday.
Harbour’s credits include Black Widow and Stranger Things.
From production company 87North, the coal-dark holiday thriller will be directed by Norwegian filmmaker director Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Dead Snow).
He’ll direct from an original screenplay by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, the writing team behind Sonic the Hedgehog.
The film is produced by 87North’s Kelly McCormick and David Leitch.
Universal Pictures will distribute the film in all territories.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day