David Leitch Reteaming With DP Jonathan Sela, Editor Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir on ‘The Fall Guy’ (Exclusive)

David Leitch is getting the band back together.

The filmmaker is reteaming with cinematographer Jonathan Sela and editor Elísabet Ronaldsdóttir on The Fall Guy, Universal’s action film based on the ’80s series starring Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Sela previously worked with Leitch on titles including Deadpool 2, Bullet Train, Atomic Blonde, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw and John Wick (which Leitch directed alongside Chad Stahelski). Ronaldsdóttir’s credits also include Bullet Train, Atomic Blonde and John Wick — and she was one of the editors of Deadpool 2. She has also worked in the MCU, as one of the editors of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

The series Fall Guy was created by Glen A. Larson and starred Lee Majors as a Hollywood stuntman who, to make ends meets, has a side hustle as a bounty hunter.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick are producing via their 87North. Gosling and Entertainment 360’s Guymon Casady are also producing.