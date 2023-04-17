David Lynch to Take Part in Panel Discussion in Cannes With Donovan, Redman (Exclusive)

Ahead of the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, rumors erupted that a secret David Lynch project would be heading to the event. While such gossip may not have borne any fruit whatsoever (and was actually shot down by Lynch himself), The Hollywood Reporter can confirm that the legendary filmmaker will be having some involvement in the 2023 edition of the festival.

The David Lynch Foundation is set to host a panel discussion about film music at the American Pavilion, having teamed up with Irish entertainment and tech start-up Xavatar and Planet X Studios.

Entitled “The Art of Movie Music,” the hour-long talk — to take place on May 21 and followed by a two-hour cocktail party and fundraiser for the Foundation — will feature a panel made up of ’60s music icon Donovan, with virtual appearance by Lynch and rapper and actor Redman. Framed in the style of Xavatar’s soon-to-launch animated TV series, The Sync Report (TSR), which utilizes their avatar technology to create real-time animation, Lynch and Redman appear as their Xavatar avatar personas, as will additional special guests to be announced soon. Hosting the panel will be Irish actor and musician Colin O’Donoghue (The Rite, Once Upon a Time), renowned U.S. indie film producer Rose Ganguzza (Kill Your Darlings), and Xavatar CEO and founder (and TSR creator and host) Jason P. Rothberg. Special appearances are set to be made by TSR cast member Milfredo Seven as well as platinum Latin hip hop recording artist, Kemo the Blaxican of Delinquent Habits.

“The David Lynch Foundation is proud to partner with Xavatar LTD on The Sync Report special: The Art of Music-Live from Cannes,” said David Lynch Foundation CEO Bob Roth. “The event exemplifies the standards of DLF with The Sync Report outreach of connection of people around the world and support of mental health, love and unity.”

Added Rothberg: “Xavatar is honored to work with iconic filmmaker, David Lynch and his TM charity, the David Lynch Foundation, which supports mental health issues throughout today’s society. Xavatar was birthed in an effort to support those who suffer from mental health issues, facial or behavioural insecurities to interact virtually with others in a fun and creative way and always in a safe space. We are proud of the shared ethos of this exciting partnership with the David Lynch Foundation.”

The Cannes Film Festival will run May 16-27. The American Pavilion is owned by Penske Media Corporation, which is the co-parent company of The Hollywood Reporter.