David Oyelowo to Produce ‘The Rocketeer’ Reboot for Disney

David and Jessica Oyelowo are set to produce Walt Disney’s reboot of the 1991 action-adventure movie The Rocketeer.

The sequel The Return of The Rocketeer will be produced by the Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon Productions banner, with David Oyelowo possibly taking a starring role. Ed Ricourt is penning the screenplay, with Brigham Taylor also producing along with Yoruba Saxon.

Deadline was first to reveal news of the reboot sequel. The Rocketeer was based on the popular 1980s indie comic by Dave Stevens and, like Star Wars and Raiders of the Lost Ark, was a loving homage to the serials of the 1930s and 1940s.

The story followed Cliff Secord, a stunt pilot who discovers a rocket pack and suit to die for and becomes embroiled with mobsters and Nazis, as well as Howard Hughes and the FBI. The Joe Johnston-directed movie starred Billy Campbell as Secord, Jennifer Connelly as his aspiring actress (a Betty Page homage) girlfriend, Timothy Dalton as an Errol Flynn-type actor who is a Nazi spy and Alan Arkin as Secord’s mechanic.

Disney has long considered a reboot of the movie, but had to wait before a fresh view on the characters in The Rocketeers came into focus.

Oyelowo worked with the Disney on 2016’s chess drama Queen of Katwe, and will next be seen in Doug Liman’s sci-fi thriller Chaos Walking and the Blumhouse production Only You.