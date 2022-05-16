American Cinematheque Adds Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav as New Board Member

The American Cinematheque has tapped Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav as its newest board member.

“We are so pleased to have David join the Board of Directors. He brings a strategic perspective that will add to the growth of our film programming and especially with the AC’s expansion into educational initiatives and archive content development,” American Cinematheque chairman Rick Nicita said in a statement on Monday.

From the Warner Bros. lot, Zaslav now runs the newly-merged media content giant after combining AT&T’s WarnerMedia assets with Discovery to create a new standalone company in April 2022.

The appointment to American Cinematheque’s boardroom also represents Zaslav endorsing the theatrical window as Warner Bros. Discovery simultaneously places a big bet on streaming.

“The theatrical experience is essential to the art and business of storytelling, and it is important we do all that we can to support American Cinematheque and other’s efforts to preserve this long-standing social tradition. I look forward to serving on the board and joining in their mission to connect audiences and filmmakers and promote greater engagement and appreciation for the spectacle of cinema,” Zaslav said in his own statement.

He will join fellow board members Stephanie Allain, Mark Badagliacca, Peter Bart, Bill Block, Esther Chang, Sandy Climan, Peter Dekom, Charles Heaphy, Louis Kempinsky, Mary Anne Keshen, Ken Kleinberg, Sue Kroll, Franklin Leonard, Michael Mann, Mike Medavoy, Darren Moll, Rick Nicita, Eric Nebot, Mark Ordesky, James Robinson, Stan Rosenfield, Ted Sarandos, Paul Shurgot, Bud Swartz and Paula Wagner.