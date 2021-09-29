DC to Give Away Free NFTs for FanDome

DC FanDome is already expected to have comic book fans buzzing thanks to a new trailer for The Batman, the first footage from The Flash movie and more. Now fans have another incentive to attend the online event.

On Oct. 5, fans can register for DC FanDome and receive a free NFT chosen by Jim Lee, DC publisher and chief creative officer. Fans can get a second NFT by sharing on social media.

The NFTs will include characters such Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman and Harley Quinn as well as comic book covers in three levels of rarity. For example, Wonder Woman will include covers at the common level (1987’s Wonder Woman No. 1 by George Perez), the rare level (2021’s Nubia and the Amazons No. 1 by Alitha Martinez) and the legendary level (Yara Flor on 2021’s Future State: Wonder Woman No. 1 by Jenny Frison).

The NFTs will not be for sale, and will only be available as free giveaways, with fans able to collect a maximum of two.

“We spent a lot of time on how to translate and adapt these classic covers into a 21st century format such as NFTs,” said DC’s Lee. “This drop pays homage to our 87-year history while visualizing a future in which NFTs play a foundational role in novel ways of interacting with DC content and unlocking new experiences.”

DC is partnering with Palm NFT Studios, which claims its Ethereum-based NFTs are 99 percent more energy efficient than those using proof-of-work systems — the energy-consuming algorithms required to authenticate many crypto-based transactions.

“It’s immensely rewarding to work with a partner like DC who understands that blockchain is more than a technology, it’s a sustainable storytelling tool that can reshape the relationship between creators and fans,” said Palm co-founder Dan Heyman in statement. “What does it mean to be a fan? What does it mean to be a collector? These are age-old questions that we get to watch creators like DC answer in brand new ways every day.”

DC enters the NFT space seven months after a head-spinning sale from former DC artist Jose Delbo, who sold $1.85 million worth of nonfungible token art featuring Wonder Woman. That auction put NFTs on the map for comic creators, with both DC and Marvel swiftly warning creators not to partake using characters owned by the companies. Meanwhile, creators such as Sin City‘s Frank Miller and and Mind MGMT‘s Matt Kindt have gotten into the NFT space with their creator-owned properties.

DC FanDome, which DC says generated 22 million global views last year, returns Oct. 16.