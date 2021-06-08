‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Unveils All-Star Voice Cast with Kevin Hart, John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon and More

An all-star lineup of actors is joining Dwayne Johnson in DC League of Super-Pets.

Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna and Keanu Reeves will lend their voices to the animated film about the four-legged friends (and enemies) of some of DC’s biggest heroes.

Jared Stern penned the script for DC League of Super-Pets and is co-directing with Sam Levine for Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group.

Johnson voices Superman’s canine Krypto, who first appeared in 1955’s Adventure Comics No. 210. The dog would eventually team up with other animals with ties to DC’s biggest heroes, such as Ace the Bat-Hound, to be voiced by Hart, and Topo, Aquaman’s pet octopus.

Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions is also behind the project, with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia producing. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing.

DC League of Super-Pets is due out May 20, 2022.