Box Office: Dwayne Johnson’s ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Barks to $2.2M in Previews

New family movie DC League of Super-Pets started off its North American box office run with $2.2 million in Thursday previews from approximately 3,200 locations.
The animated superhero pic, which has a voice cast that includes Dwayne Johnson, is tracking to open to $25 million or more, which should easily be enough to top the chart.
From Warner Bros. and DC, League of Super-Pets also features the voices of Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski and Keanu Reeves, among others, and marks the theatrical directorial debut of Jared Stern.
League of Super-Pets is yet another test for the family box office in the pandemic era.
More to come.
