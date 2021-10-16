‘Milestone’ Animated Movie in the Works at DC

DC’s Milestone imprint is getting an animated movie. A new film from writer Brandon Thomas is in the works, Milestone producer Reggie Hudlin and Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan revealed during Saturday’s DC FanDome online convention.

The film will focus on multiple characters from the label, which has been home to Static Shock, which had its own animated series from 2002-04, as well as heroes such as Icon and Hardware. The film comes from Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

Milestone Media is having a resurgence after launching in 1993, when it pushed to highlight creators and characters from underrepresented backgrounds. A revival was announced at last year’s DC FanDome, which included news that a Static Shock live-action movie was in the works.

On Saturday, more news from the world of Milestone was unveiled, including The Milestone Initiative. The initiative, created in partnership with Ally Bank, aims to give the next generation of comic book storytellers a chance to train at DC. It will include a week-long seminar in DC’s Burbank offices, followed by an eight-week virtual training through the Kubert School.

The Milestone team also announced a new Blood Syndicate series would launch next year, and unveiled the 1,300-page Milestone Compendium One, which will be available Feb. 1 and collect a number of Milestone comics, including issues No. 1-12 of Blood Syndicate, Hardware No. 1 -12, Icon No. 1-10, Static No. 1-8, Xombi No. 1-8, and Shadow Cabinet No. 0.