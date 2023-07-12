DC Studios Names Candice McDonough as Executive VP of Publicity and Communications

Warner Bros. Discovery’s recently-launched division DC Studios is getting its own communication executive.

Candice McDonough, a longtime Warner Bros. veteran, has been appointed to the newly-created role of executive vp of publicity and communications for DC Studios, the arm run by co-chairmen and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

According to Wednesday’s announcement, McDonough will oversee media relations, publicity, as well as external and employee communications, reporting to Gunn and Safran.

Additionally, joining the division is Gary Barbosa in the position of director of integrated marketing and creative.

The hirings comes as, for the first time, DC-related screen content is under one umbrella as DC Studios. Launched at the end of last year, it seeks to produce not just films but television and animation series as it weaves an interconnected story universe across mediums and platforms. The first movie to formally launch DC’s new universe will be Superman: Legacy, which has been furiously casting up in recent weeks. The movie, to be released in 2025, will be preluded by animated series Creature Commandos.

“Candice is not only one of the smartest communications strategists out there, but we also know firsthand that she has a unique knack for partnering with creative talent to ensure their work is presented in the strongest and most compelling way,” said Gunn and Safran in a statement. “We could not be more excited to welcome Candice to DC and our senior team.”

Stated McDonough: “I am thrilled to join DC Studios at such a momentous time, working for leaders who have an inspired, singular vision for the iconic DC Universe across film, television, and animation. While this role is new, I have been fortunate to work with both James and Peter as filmmakers for many years, and l look forward to doing so even more closely while remaining part of the Warner Bros. Discovery family.”

McDonough kicked off her career at Warners in 2001, working in publicity for New Line Cinema, the division that specializes in horror, comedies and, at that time, the Lord of the Rings franchise. She was promoted in 2012 to overseeing publicity and corporate communications for New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Studio Operations.

The executive, who is a graduate of Boston College, spent two years managing communications for EuropaCorp before returning to Warners in 2018 to lead theatrical communications for Warner Bros. Pictures Group.