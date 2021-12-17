DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’ Moves From HBO Max, Sets 2023 Theatrical Release

Warner Bros. and DC Film’s Blue Beetle is moving from streaming to movie theaters. The superhero project was originally developed for WarnerMedia’s streaming service, HBO Max, but Warner Bros. announced Thursday that it will instead get a theatrical release on Aug. 18, 2023.

Blue Beetle is DC’s first film to center on a Latino superhero, starring Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña, and is from filmmaker Angel Manuel Soto and writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Maridueña plays teenager Jaime Reyes, who gains superpowers when he encounters alien armor. It was a number of DC films being developed for streaming, along with Batgirl.

On the theatrical front, Warners set The Last Train to New York for April 21, 2023. The film is from director Timo Tjahjanto, writer Gary Dauberman and producer James Wan. It is a take on the popular Korean zombie film Train to Busan.

Toto, an animated Wizard of Oz-inspired animated film, is set for Feb. 2, 2024. It is directed by Alex Timbers, written by John August and produced by Derek Fray.

On the streaming front, writer-director Megan Park’s The Fallout arrives Jan. 27, 2022. It stars Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, Niles Fitch and Will Ropp, with John Ortiz, Julie Bowen and Shailene Woodley.

The Steven Soderbergh thriller Kimi is set for Feb. 10, 2022. It hails from writer David Koepp and stars Zoë Kravitz, Byron Bowers, Jaime Camil, Erika Christensen, Derek DelGaudio, Robin Givens, Charles Halford, Devin Retray, Jacob Vargas and Rita Wilson. Koepp and Michael Polaire produce.

Moonshot, from director Christopher Winterbauer, is set for March 24, 2022. Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd and Zach Braff star. It is a sci-fi romantic comedy set on Mars.

Warner Bros., which sent its entire 2021 slate day-and-date to HBO Max, will resume exclusive theatrical windows in 2022, with its films hitting the streaming service 45 days after entering theaters.