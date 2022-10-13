DC’s ‘Legion of Super-Heroes’ Sets Voice Cast With Meg Donnelly and Harry Shum Jr. to Star (Exclusive)

Supergirl is headed to the 31st century with Legion of Super-Heroes, an upcoming animated feature due out early next year from Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Meg Donnelly voice stars as Supergirl/Kara and Harry Shum Jr. stars as Brainaic 5. The cast also includes Darren Criss as Superman, Matt Bomer as The Flash and Jensen Ackles as Batman.

The story picks up as Kara, devastated by the loss of Krypton, struggles to adjust to her new life on Earth. Her cousin, Superman, mentors her and suggests she leave their space-time to attend the Legion Academy in the 31st century, where she makes new friends and a new enemy: Braniac 5. Meanwhile, she must contend with a mysterious group called the Dark Circle as it searches for a powerful weapon held in the Academy’s vault.

The project hails from supervising producer Butch Lukic, director Jeff Wamester, writer Josie Campbell, producers Jim Krieg and Kimberly S. Moreau and executive producer Sam Register.

The voice cast is rounded out by Cynthia Hamidi as Dawnstar, Gideon Adlan as Phantom Girl, Ely Henry as Bouncing Boy, Robbie Daymond as TimberWolf & Brianiac 4, Yuri Lowenthal as Mon El, Eric Lopez as Cosmic Boy & Chemical King, Darin De Paul as Brainiac & Solomon Grundy, Ben Diskin as Arms Fall off Boy & Brainiac 2, Victoria Grace as Shadow Lass, Jennifer Hale as Alura, Daisy Lightfoot as Triplicate Girl and Zeno Robinson as Invisible Kid & Brainiac 3.