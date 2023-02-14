‘Deadpool 3’ Casts ‘The Crown’ Star Emma Corrin

Deadpool 3 is casting up. Emma Corrin is joining Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the feature, Reynolds announced Tuesday on Twitter.

“New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity,” Reynolds wrote. “Which is just like a real family except with less swearing… Welcome, Emma Corrin!

Character details were not revealed, but is believed to be the villain.

Corrin is known for The Crown, with their work as Princess Diana earning an Emmy nomination. They have also delved into the comic book space before with work on the Batman TV prequel Pennyworth and appeared in the Harry Styles feature My Policeman.

The first two Deadpool films were made at 20th Century Fox, and brought the character and Reynolds to new levels of popularity. The property moved over to Disney following the company’s acquisition of Fox, and the new installment will be the first R-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney has set a release date of Nov. 8, 2024 for the feature.

The new film is luring Jackman out of retirement as Wolverine. The actor, who previously stated that 2017’s Logan would be his final time wearing the claws, surprised with an announcement in late September that he was returning.

Shawn Levy is helming, after directing Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project. He also directed the Jackman feature Reel Steal, and had spoken about wanting to bring the two men together in a project at some point. While he was not speaking about Deadpool 3, Levy did tell The Hollywood Reporter in an interview timed to The Adam Project that he wanted to direct the actors in “a big, fat bromance sandwich of a movie, because the world wants the Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds movie.”

Corrin is repped by Circle of Confusion and Insight Management & Production.