‘Deadpool 3’ Director Shawn Levy Teases New Film’s Violence as “In Your Face and Hardcore”

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy has every intention of maintaining the same level of carnage that fans have come to expect from the first two films in the Ryan Reynolds-led franchise.

Levy gave an update to Collider about the process of working with Reynolds and screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick on the third Deadpool film, which will finally bring the foul-mouthed superhero into Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe fold and is set for release on Nov. 8, 2024. Levy is new to the franchise and follows Tim Miller, who directed the wildly successful 2016 original, and David Leitch, the helmer behind the 2018 sequel.

“We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping Deadpool every day now,” Levy said. “It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it’s very much a Deadpool movie.”

The filmmaker, who recently directed Reynolds in Free Guy and The Adam Project, noted that having Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in the mix has added to the enjoyment for him. Levy also confirmed that the film is likely to start shooting somewhere around May 2023 and that he and Reynolds want the character to remain as “raw, gritty, grounded” as ever.

“I’m having so much fun, and I haven’t even hit the shooting floor yet,” Levy said. “I have to say, developing a Deadpool movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it’s not just that it’s rated R. It’s that it’s so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise.”

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously told The Hollywood Reporter that the third installment would be a chance to expand on the two previous Deadpool films. “How do we elevate it in the way we’ve been able to with Civil War and Infinity War and Ragnarok?” Feige said. “It’s very fun to be in the world of the Ryan Reynolds show.”