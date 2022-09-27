Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for ‘Deadpool 3’

Hugh Jackman is coming out of retirement as Wolverine. The actor will return to his signature X-Men role in the upcoming Deadpool 3, star Ryan Reynolds announced Tuesday on Twitter. Reynolds also announced that the film will open Sept. 6, 2024.

Jackman first played Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men, the film that turned him into a global star. After 17 years and nine films (counting several cameos), Jackman officially retired from the role to much fanfare with 2017’s Logan, in which the clawed mutant was killed off.

Deadpool 3 marks a full circle moment for Reynolds’ Deadpool and Jackman’s Wolverine. Reynolds first played Deadpool in the ill-fated X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which featured an ill-conceived finale in which Reynolds’ anti-hero was depicted with his mouth sewn shut. Reynolds has oft-mocked that depiction, given that Deadpool is known for his banter, going by the nickname The Merc with teh Mouth. The first Deadpool was seen as a redemption story for Reynolds and the character, with the R-rated film becoming a critical success, earning a big $782.6 million globally and helping propel Reynolds to becoming one of the biggest movie stars in the world.

Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the first two installments, are writing the script. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin worked on previous drafts.

This marks the first Deadpool movie made by Marvel Studios after 20th Century Fox released two in 2016 and 2018. Jackman is not the first X-Men star to come out of retirement for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His Logan co-star Patrick Stewart appeared in a cameo in this summer’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.