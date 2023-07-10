Hugh Jackman Dons Yellow Wolverine Costume in ‘Deadpool 3’ Photo

More than two decades after first playing Wolverine, Hugh Jackman has finally put on the yellow spandex. Jackman and co-star Ryan Reynolds shared a first look at the duo from Deadpool 3 Monday, with the photo including Jackman wearing the classic costume from the comics for the first time.

The yellow costume (which was immortalized in the ‘90s animated series) has long been joked about in the X-Men features. In the 2000 original film, Wolverine complains about the leather black suits the team wears, to which Cyclops (James Marsden) quips, “What would you prefer, yellow Spandex?” In 2013’s The Wolverine, a deleted scene showed off Logan getting the yellow suit in a briefcase, though he doesn’t put it on.

Reynolds and Jackman shared the Deadpool 3 image via Instagram stories, and the official Deadpool account shared a high-res version (below).

Now in Hugh Res pic.twitter.com/UiuoaECMVp — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) July 10, 2023

In 2020, X-Men producer Ralph Winter discussed the yellow spandex joke from the 2000 movie.

“There’s a joke in the movie about yellow spandex, which was directed at the fans. It wasn’t to iterate them but to say ‘Hey, we hear you. We understand what you want,'” he told SyFy Wire. “‘We understand you’d rather have everybody in the traditional garb. But we also have to make a movie that reaches a wide audience to justify the budget.'”

Jackman is coming out of retirement as Wolverine after previously hanging up his Adamantium claws with 2017’s Logan. Reynolds and Jackman previously appeared together in the ill-fated 2009 feature X-Men Origins: Wolverine, which marked the first time Reynolds played Deadpool.

Deadpool 3 is from director Shawn Levy, who has assembled a cast that includes Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen and The Crown‘s Emma Corrin in a villain role. There is a rumored multi-verse angle to the feature, with Deadpool being the first character from 20th Century Fox’s stable of characters to star in their own movie following Disney’s acquisition of the studio. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news Friday that Jennifer Garner, who starred as Elektra in several Fox features two decades ago, will be reprising the role for Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 3 has a release date of May 3, 2024.