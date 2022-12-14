Marvel Unveils First Look at ‘Deadpool: Badder Blood’

The story of 2017’s Deadpool: Bad Blood is getting badder. Marvel and creator Rob Liefeld have the followup Deadpool: Badder Blood set for June 2023, a five-issue limited series that will include the anti-hero tangling with multiple fan-favorite characters such as Wolverine and Spider-Man and which marks Liefeld’s first time working on the character in five years.

Liefeld, who introduced Deadpool in 1990, notes that the first Bad Blood was about filling out Deadpool’s rogue’s gallery, while this new book offers the chance for Deadpool to interact with the mainline Marvel Universe even more.

“Deadpool really doesn’t have a Rogue’s Gallery of his own, he mostly tangles with other heroes villains, so I dedicated the entirety of Bad Blood to building up the story of Thumper,” says Liefeld. “With Badder Blood, Thumper is making moves across the gangs and crime organizations of the Marvel Universe to squeeze Deadpool and deliver him into his clutches. Thumper is also moving to destroy all the scientists behind the Weapon X program and specifically the program that created him. It’s a romp that continues to build out a Rogues Gallery for Deadpool.”

Cable, Venompool, Arcata, Killville and Shatterstorm are among the other characters featured in the graphic novel.

Badder Blood comes as Marvel Studios is preparing to film the third Deadpool movie, which will team up Ryan Reynolds’ titular character with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine. The film hails from filmmaker Shawn Levy, and will mark the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first R-rated film. It is due out in theaters on Nov. 8, 2024.

Deadpool Badder Blood Courtesy of Marvel/Rob Liefeld

