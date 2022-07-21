‘Deadpool’ and ‘Logan’ Headed to Disney+, Marking First R-Rated Films to Join Streamer

The Disney+ Marvel film library is about to get even bigger — and the newest additions are a big deal.

Deadpool and its sequel, along with Logan are coming to the streamer on Friday. The films joining the streamer mark a turning point for Disney+ as they will be the first R-rated movies available on the otherwise (mostly) family-friendly service.

The news comes after Disney announced in March that Daredevil, the Charlie Cox-led Marvel series, in addition to Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist, The Defenders would land on the streamer after leaving their original Netflix home. The streamer also added ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. All the shows were available March 16.

With the addition of the series, Disney+ users will be prompted to update their parental controls. The Netflix Marvel series will be the most mature content on the streamer in the U.S. thus far. On Netflix, Daredevil and Punisher had TV-MA ratings, meaning they were not suitable for viewers under the age of 17.

Disney licensed its Marvel shows to Netflix as part of a 2013 pact, with its first two series, Daredevil and Jessica Jones, launching in 2015. By early 2019, the streaming service had canceled all of those series as Disney prepared to launch its competitor, Disney+.

The shows left Netflix earlier this year after Disney opted to forgo a hefty licensing fee from the streaming competitor and instead regain the rights. (Disney CFO Christine McCarthy said in an earnings call in early February that the company expects to lose out on $200 million in licensing income as it regains the rights to various series.)