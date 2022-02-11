Box Office: ‘Death on the Nile,’ ‘Marry Me’ Start Super Bowl Weekend Run

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson romantic comedy Marry Me started its walk down the aisle with $525,000 in Thursday night previews from 2,700 theaters at the domestic box office, while Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile set sail with $1.1 million from 3,280 locations.
Death on the Nile‘s preview grosses includes special Wednesday screenings in Imax and other premium large-format screens.
Both films are opening in advance of Valentine’s Day, which falls on a Monday this year. And each will have to compete for with Sunday’s Super Bowl championship showdown in Los Angeles.
Death on the Nile is finally leaving port after seeing its release delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie’s ensemble cast includes Branagh, Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman and Letitia Wright alongside embattled actor Armie Hammer. (Branagh is also in the news this week for his film, Belfast, which is up for a number of top Oscars, including best picture and best director.)
Death on the Nile is receiving an exclusive theatrical release from 20th Century and Disney, while Marry Me is opening simultaneously on the big screen and on Peacock.
Marry Me — featuring original songs by Lopez and global Latin music sensation Maluma — stars Lopez as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a nerdy math teacher. The two are total strangers who agree to marry each other in a tale of modern romance in the age of social media.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
international
Berlin: Justin Furstenfeld, Amaury Nolasco and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone Join ‘Lights Out’
-
-
international
Berlin: Capital Motion Picture Takes Cycling Biopic ‘The Pantani Affair’ for North America
-
Sigourney Weaver
Berlin: Elizabeth Banks’ Abortion Drama ‘Call Jane’ Sells Wide Ahead of Berlinale Premiere
-
-
Netflix
Front Row’s Gianluca Chakra on How Arabic Remake of ‘Perfect Strangers’ “Dared to Break the Mold”