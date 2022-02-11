Box Office: ‘Death on the Nile,’ ‘Marry Me’ Start Super Bowl Weekend Run

The Jennifer Lopez-Owen Wilson romantic comedy Marry Me started its walk down the aisle with $525,000 in Thursday night previews from 2,700 theaters at the domestic box office, while Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile set sail with $1.1 million from 3,280 locations.

Death on the Nile‘s preview grosses includes special Wednesday screenings in Imax and other premium large-format screens.

Both films are opening in advance of Valentine’s Day, which falls on a Monday this year. And each will have to compete for with Sunday’s Super Bowl championship showdown in Los Angeles.

Death on the Nile is finally leaving port after seeing its release delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie’s ensemble cast includes Branagh, Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman and Letitia Wright alongside embattled actor Armie Hammer. (Branagh is also in the news this week for his film, Belfast, which is up for a number of top Oscars, including best picture and best director.)

Death on the Nile is receiving an exclusive theatrical release from 20th Century and Disney, while Marry Me is opening simultaneously on the big screen and on Peacock.

Marry Me — featuring original songs by Lopez and global Latin music sensation Maluma — stars Lopez as musical superstar Kat Valdez and Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a nerdy math teacher. The two are total strangers who agree to marry each other in a tale of modern romance in the age of social media.