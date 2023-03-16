Demi Lovato to Direct Doc About Child Stardom for Hulu

Demi Lovato will be making her directorial debut on a doc that will focus on the realities of child stardom for Hulu.

The project, currently titled Child Star, will have Lovato co-direct with Nicola Marsh. The feature, which is expected out in 2024, will, according to the synopsis, “deconstruct the highs and lows of growing up in the spotlight through the lens of some of the world’s most famous former child stars, including Lovato. The film will explore how children are propelled to superstardom at a young age and how their rise to fame, fortune, and power affects their futures.”

Lovato will draw on her own experiences as a child star, breaking out at a young age in Disney Channel films and series like the Camp Rock movies and Sonny with a Chance. The doc will feature a number of testimonials from child stars, with interviews conducted by Lovato.

“There is no better film or topic for my directorial debut than this story, which is close to home,” said Lovato. “Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies. I’m humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film.”

Michael D. Ratner’s OBB Pictures and Scooter Braun banner SB Projects, both of which were behind the Lovato doc series Dancing with the Devil, will produce, along with Lovato’s DLG banner. (Braun is Lovato’s manager.)

“With this film we’re setting out to tell a story that is as timely as ever given our evermore connected world and lack of privacy. This story has a deeply rooted shared nostalgia, and is as thought-provoking as it is entertaining,” said Ratner.

Lovato is repped by SB Projects, UTA and CCGG Law. Ratner and OBB Media are repped by CAA and Barnes Morris. Marsh is repped by WME.