Denis Villeneuve Tackling Adaptation of Sci-Fi Classic ‘Rendezvous With Rama’ (Exclusive)

After tackling Frank Herbert’s speculative classic Dune, Denis Villeneuve is set to direct an adaption of another sci-fi story from genre staple Arthur C. Clarke.

Villeneuve will helm Rendezvous with Rama for Alcon Entertainment, which worked with the director on the Hugh Jackman- and Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer Prisoners and Blade Runner: 2049. Along with Alcon co-CEOs Broderick Johnson and Andrew Kosov, Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreery will produce via their Revelations Entertainment banner, with Freeman having previously held the rights to the 1973 novel.

The story from Clarke, the writer behind 2001: A Space Odyssey, follows a group of human space explorers that are tasked with intercepting an alien starship that is hurtling through the solar system. It is believed that the missions will lead to mankind’s first contact with alien intelligence.

“This is one of the most intelligent works of fiction in the genre; it poses as many questions as it does answers, and is a work for our time,” said Johnson and Kosove. “It’s perfectly fitted to our friend and collaborator Denis’ brilliant sensibilities and specifically to his love and passion for science fiction. We are also pleased to work with Morgan and Lori, who have a long-standing passion for this IP.” Alcon will finance the project.

Villeneuve’s Dune is approaching the $400 million mark at the global pandemic box office, with Legendary and Warner Bros. having already announced plans for a Part 2, which will be Villeneuve’s next project. He is also attached to direct episodes of and executive produce HBO Max spin-off prequel series Dune: The Sisterhood.

The director, who earned an Oscar nomination for his work on Arrival, is repped by CAA. Revelations Entertainment is repped by Sloane Offer.