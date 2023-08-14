×
Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling Board Doc ‘To Kill a Tiger’

Nisha Pahuja directs the doc that will be released on Oct. 20.

Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling
Dev Patel and Mindy Kaling Dave J Hogan/Getty Images; Courtesy of Ari Michelson

Mindy Kaling and Dev Patel have boarded the doc To Kill a Tiger as executive producers prior to the film’s Oct. 20 release.

The synopsis for the film reads: “Ranjit, a farmer in India, takes on the fight of his life when he demands justice for his 13-year-old daughter, the victim of a brutal gang rape. His decision to support his daughter is virtually unheard of, and his journey unprecedented.”

Nisha Pahuja, whose previous work includes doc The World Before Her, directs the feature, which screened at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival and has earned three Canadian Screen Awards. To Kill a Tiger is Notice Pictures production in co-production with the National Film Board of Canada.

“I feel so lucky to be part of this remarkable film by the gifted filmmaker, Nisha Pahuja. The story is heart-wrenching but triumphant, and stays with you long after you’ve seen it. To Kill A Tiger shows you not only the power of a father’s love but the strength of a young woman who faced the unimaginable, and chose to fight,” says Kaling in a statement.

Patel adds, “I had a visceral reaction whilst watching Nisha Pahuja’s tender and powerful story of a father’s love, and his determination to support his teenage daughter’s quest for justice. In a culture where submission is commonplace, to challenge a centuries-old system that has silenced the voices of victims is revolutionary. Despite threats against the family and being ostracized in their community, they remained unflinching in their resolve. A David and Goliath story to the highest extent, To Kill a Tiger is not only a rallying cry to dismantle the patriarchal system but also an inspiring anthem about the unwavering courage, resilience, and undeniable power of women. In my opinion, this film is one of the most important in modern Indian history.”

To Kill a Tiger is produced and executive produced by Notice Pictures Inc’s Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and the NFB’s David Oppenheim. Along with Patel via his Minor Realm label and Kaling via her Kaling International, the film is executive produced Andy Cohen, Anita Lee, Atul Gawande, Andrew Dragoumis, Minor Realm’s Samarth Sahni, Deepa Mehta, and ShivHans Pictures’ Shivani Rawat.

To Kill a Tiger will be released theatrically on Oct. 20 at Film Forum in New York and will continue to expand to major cities.

