Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley Join Benedict Cumberbatch in Wes Anderson’s New Movie

Anderson is adapting Roald Dahl’s short story collection, 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More,' for Netflix.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes,
Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Kingsley. Amy Sussman/Getty Images;Dave J Hogan/Getty Images;Samir Hussein/WireImage;Karwai Tang/WireImage

Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley have boarded Wes Anderson’s newest feature, an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s short story collection, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More, set up at Netflix.

Anderson wrote the script and is directing the adaptation, whose shooting gets underway this month in the U.K. The project is the first to go since Netflix acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company in fall 2021 in a blockbuster deal that gave the streamer rights to the author’s entire catalog. It is unclear, however, how long Anderson has been developing the project but the filmmaker is a fan of the writer’s oeuvre, having previously adapted Fantastic Mr. Fox as a stop-motion feature in 2009.

Netflix declined to comment on the castings.

The tome, published in 1982, featured both fiction and non-fiction. The title story centered on Henry Sugar, a man who steals a book that shows him how to see through objects and predict the future. This sets about a series of misadventures that involve evading Mafia henchmen, working with a Hollywood makeup artist to craft new identities, and setting up orphanages around the world.

While it is unclear what roles Patel, Fiennes, and Kingsley are playing, it is known that Cumberbatch will not only play Sugar but will also act as a thread through the other stories by playing multiple roles throughout.

Anderson is known for using a familiar repertoire of actors for his movies, and Fiennes starred in the director’s The Grand Budapest Hotel. Cumberbatch, Patel and Kingsley are newcomers to the Anderson feature world.

Cumberbatch is currently starring in the billion dollar-grossing worldwide hit, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and comes back as the good Doctor Strange with Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, due in May 2022. He is repped by UTA.

Patel garnered praise for his work in A24’s The Green Knight while Fiennes is on screens with The King’s Man. Kingsley stole scenes in the recent Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

