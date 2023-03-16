Devanny Pinn to Make Feature Directorial Debut With Crime Thriller ‘Black Mass’ (Exclusive)

Devanny Pinn, star of Battle for Saipan and best known for appearing in an impressive number of horror titles, has lined up her first feature as director.

The actress and producer is set to helm the 1970s crime thriller Black Mass, due to start shooting in L.A. on Friday.

Nothing to do with the 2015 Johnny Depp gangster drama of the same name, Black Mass is inspired by real events and is set over a 24-hour period in Florida during the winter of 1978 when college girls were being stalked by a serial killer. Lew Temple (The Walking Dead), Jeremy London, Lisa Wilcox and Michelle Romano (Escape From Ensenada) will star, with Romano also serving as producer. Also joining the cast are Kathleen Kinmont, Eva Hamilton, Chelsea Gilson, Jenny Wenger, Eileen Dietz (The Exorcist), Andrew Sykes, Jennifer Lynn Warren and Susan Lanier.

Black Mass is produced by Pinn’s Jaguar Motion Pictures and Roman Media for Cleopatra Entertainment. Brian Perera, Yvonne Perera, Brandon Slagle, Gigi Jankowski and Miranda Mariposa are executive producers. Tim Yasui is co-producer, and Anjanette Miller and Susan Lanier are associate producers. Pinn directs from a script written by Eric Pereira and Brandon Slagle.

“I’m grateful to Cleopatra for giving me the opportunity to direct my first feature with them,” said Pinn. “They continue to be supportive of me and independent art.”

Pinn is repped by Sheila Legette Entertainment.