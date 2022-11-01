AFM: Devilworks’ U.S. Banner New Era Lands Alien Invasion, Medusa’s Venom (Exclusive)

- Share this article on Facebook
New Era Entertainment, the North American distribution label of genre specialists Devilworks, has picked up two features for distribution across the U.S. and Canada.
Action sci-fi Alien Invasion and horror sequel Medusa’s Venom will both be released next year and will also be introduced to buyers by Devilworks at the American Film Market.
The debut feature of director Fred Searle, Alien Invasion follows a group of friends who find a large egg, only for it to contain an unwelcome predator that they must then stop from reaching civilization. Meanwhile, Medusa’s Venom, the follow up to Devilworks’ 2021 horror Medusa and from director Chase Martins, sees a new character welcomed into the mythological figure’s evil circle.
Both films are exec produced by Devilworks and New Era Entertainment.
This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Nov. 1 daily issue at the American Film Market.
