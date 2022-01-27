Directors Guild Reveals 2022 Feature Film Award Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
The Directors Guild of America has revealed the nominees for its 2022 awards in the theatrical feature film and first-time feature film categories.
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) and Denis Villeneuve (Dune) were nominated in the outstanding directorial achievement in theatrical feature film category. In the outstanding directorial achievement of a first-time feature film director category, Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter), Rebecca Hall (Passing), Tatiana Huezo (Prayers for the Stolen), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tick, Tick… Boom!), Michael Sarnoski (Pig) and Emma Seligman (Shiva Baby) were nominated.
Of the nominations announced on Thursday, Netflix received five nods.
The film nominations were unveiled one day after the DGA revealed its nominees in its TV, commercial and documentary categories. Succession swept the drama series category, with Ted Lasso earning three nominations and Dopesick scoring two nods.
In the documentary category, four of the five features nominated by the DGA were also shortlisted for the 2022 Oscars.
Last year, Nomadland‘s Chloé Zhao won the DGA’s theatrical feature film award ahead of winning best director at the 2021 Oscars. Zhao was the first woman of color to be nominated in and win that top category. The DGA also made history with its nominations last year by nominating two women, Zhao and Promising Young Woman‘s Emerald Fennell, in the feature directing category for the first time.
Winners will be announced at the 74th annual DGA Awards on Saturday, March 12.
The guild announced last week that at the 2022 DGA Awards, Spike Lee would receive its Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Achievement in Motion Picture Direction.
A complete list of the 2022 DGA Awards’ theatrical feature film and first-time feature film nominees follows.
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM:
Paul Thomas Anderson Licorice Pizza (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)
Mr. Anderson’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Sue McNamara
First Assistant Director: Adam Somner
Second Assistant Director: Trevor Tavares
Second Second Assistant Directors: Kasia Trojak, Bob Riley, David Marnell
Kenneth Branagh Belfast (Focus Features)
Jane Campion The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Steven Spielberg West Side Story (20th Century Studios)
Mr. Spielberg’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Carla Raij, Daniel Lupi
First Assistant Director: Adam Somner
Second Assistant Director: Jeremy Marks
Assistant Unit Production Manager: Robert T. Striem
Second Second Assistant Director: Josh Muzaffer
Additional Second Assistant Director: Billy Brennan
Location Managers: Robert T. Striem, Katherine Delaney
Denis Villeneuve Dune (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Mr. Villeneuve’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Joe Caracciolo, Jr., James Grant
First Assistant Director: Chris Carreras
Second Assistant Director: Tom Rye
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR
Maggie Gyllenhaal The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Rebecca Hall Passing (Netflix)
Tatiana Huezo Prayers for the Stolen (Netflix)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Tick, Tick… Boom! (Netflix)
Mr. Miranda’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Deb Dyer
First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini
Second Assistant Directors: Josh A. Muzaffer, Luca Waldman
Second Second Assistant Directors: Melissa Morphet, Lincoln Major
Additional Second Assistant Director: Zach Citarella
Location Manager: Ryan Smith
Michael Sarnoski Pig (NEON)
Emma Seligman Shiva Baby (Utopia)
