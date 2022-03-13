DGA Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

- Share this article on Facebook
The 2022 Directors Guild Awards are being presented at the Beverly Hilton at a ceremony hosted by Judd Apatow.
Nominees in the DGA’s top category of theatrical feature film are Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) and Denis Villeneuve (Dune). Four of those directors — all but Villeneuve — are nominated for the best director Oscar.
First-time feature film director nominees are Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter), Rebecca Hall (Passing), Tatiana Huezo (Prayers for the Stolen), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tick, Tick … Boom!), Michael Sarnoski (Pig) and Emma Seligman (Shiva Baby).
In terms of TV nominations, Succession swept the drama series category, Ted Lasso earned three nominations in the comedy series category and Dopesick scored two nods in the limited series category.
Dave Chappelle’s controversial Netflix special The Closer also earned a nomination in the variety/talk/news/sports specials category alongside fellow Netflix special Bo Burnham: Inside and CBS’ Adele: One Night Only, among other nominees.
Last year, Nomadland‘s Chloé Zhao won the DGA’s theatrical feature film award ahead of winning best director at the 2021 Oscars.
Spike Lee is set to be honored with the DGA’s lifetime achievement award for distinguished achievement in motion picture direction.
Before the event, Apatow told The Hollywood Reporter he appreciates that the ceremony isn’t televised. “It’s a lower-pressure situation,” he shared about hosting. “I’m all about doing things no one sees but the people in that room.”
Rita Moreno, set to honor Spielberg at the ceremony, told THR that she’s had a month to prepare since Spielberg personally asked her to handle the duties. “I was so flattered and pleased and tickled and delighted, and I really killed myself writing this presentation speech,” the West Side Story performer shared. “I really worked extremely hard on this because I wanted this to be right, but I also wanted it to be humorous, so I think I have a couple of funny lines in there that, if nothing else, they’ll delight him.”
Villeneuve explained to THR that the nomination from his peers makes him feel like part of “a family,” adding, “I’m pinching myself. I’m here with humility, but [my fellow nominees] are my heroes.”
For Miranda, it was a thrill to see Spielberg on the red carpet before the event started. “I’m somewhere outside my body right now,” the Tick, Tick … Boom! helmer gushed to THR.
To kick off the festivities, DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter addressed the crowd and encouraged all of the team members from a winning project to join the director on the stage to celebrate. “In the insanity of 2021, at least it has yielded incredible work,” Glatter said.
During his intro, Apatow quipped that anyone attending this weekend’s BAFTA Awards will “be pissed they missed this.” He added, “Welcome to the 2022 DGAs, where tonight we honor the best movies of 2021 that were supposed to come out in 2020. The last year has seen thousands of groundbreaking films captivating millions of viewers and generating literally hundreds of dollars.”
The below list of the 74th annual DGA Awards nominees will be updated with winners as awards are presented. Refresh for the latest.
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film:
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)
Mr. Anderson’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Sue McNamara
First Assistant Director: Adam Somner
Second Assistant Director: Trevor Tavares
Second Second Assistant Directors: Kasia Trojak, Bob Riley, David Marnell
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast (Focus Features)
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)
Mr. Spielberg’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Carla Raij, Daniel Lupi
First Assistant Director: Adam Somner
Second Assistant Director: Jeremy Marks
Assistant Unit Production Manager: Robert T. Striem
Second Second Assistant Director: Josh Muzaffer
Additional Second Assistant Director: Billy Brennan
Location Managers: Robert T. Striem, Katherine Delaney
Denis Villeneuve, Dune (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Mr. Villeneuve’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Joe Caracciolo, Jr., James Grant
First Assistant Director: Chris Carreras
Second Assistant Director: Tom Rye
Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature-Film Director
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter (Netflix)
Rebecca Hall, Passing (Netflix)
Tatiana Huezo, Prayers for the Stolen (Netflix)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tick, Tick … Boom! (Netflix)
Mr. Miranda’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Deb Dyer
First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini
Second Assistant Directors: Josh A. Muzaffer, Luca Waldman
Second Second Assistant Directors: Melissa Morphet, Lincoln Major
Additional Second Assistant Director: Zach Citarella
Location Manager: Ryan Smith
Michael Sarnoski, Pig (NEON)
Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby (Utopia)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series
Kevin Bray Succession, “Retired Janitors of Idaho” (HBO)
Mr. Bray’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson
First Assistant Director: John Silvestri
Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte
Second Second Assistant Directors: Jimmy Rosario, Nicole Payson
Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi
Mark Mylod Succession, “All the Bells Say” (HBO)
Mr. Mylod’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson
First Assistant Director: Christo Morse
Second Assistant Directors: Michelle Flevotomas, Nicholas Notte
Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi
Andrij Parekh Succession, “What It Takes” (HBO)
Mr. Parekh’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson
First Assistant Director: Christo Morse
Second Assistant Director: Michelle Flevotomas
Second Second Assistant Directors: Jimmy Rosario, Nicole Payson
Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi
Robert Pulcini & Shari Springer Berman Succession, “Lion in the Meadow” (HBO)
Mr. Pulcini & Ms. Berman’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson
First Assistant Director: Christo Morse
Second Assistant Director: Michelle Flevotomas
Second Second Assistant Director: Jimmy Rosario
Additional Second Assistant Director: Nicole Payson
Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi
Lorene Scafaria Succession, “Too Much Birthday” (HBO)
Ms. Scafaria’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson
First Assistant Director: John Silvestri
Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte
Second Second Assistant Directors: Jimmy Rosario, Nicole Payson
Additional Second Assistant Director: Matt O’Shea
Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series
Lucia Aniello Hacks, “There Is No Line” (HBO Max)
Ms. Aniello’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Melanie J. Elin, David Hyman
First Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg
Second Assistant Director: Erin Stern Linares
Second Second Assistant Director: Heidi Hinzman
Additional Second Assistant Director: Alaina Neumann
MJ Delaney Ted Lasso, “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Apple TV+)
Erica Dunton Ted Lasso, “Rainbow” (Apple TV+)
Sam Jones Ted Lasso, “Beard After Hours” (Apple TV+)
Mike White The White Lotus, “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)
Mr. White’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Mark Kamine
First Assistant Director: Justin Ritson
Second Assistant Director: Joe Landry
Second Second Assistant Director: Dais Kasagawa
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series
Barry Jenkins The Underground Railroad (Amazon)
Mr. Jenkins’ Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Richleigh Heagh
First Assistant Director: Liz Tan
Second Assistant Director: Elaine Wood
Second Second Assistant Director: Wayne Witherspoon
Additional Second Assistant Directors: Jesse Carmona, AJ Bruno
Barry Levinson Dopesick, “First Bottle” (Hulu)
Mr. Levinson’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Marc Hammer
First Assistant Director: Karen Kane
Second Assistant Director: Chelsea Ryan Petrucci
Second Second Assistant Director: Alex Bonner
Hiro Murai Station Eleven, “Wheel of Fire” (HBO Max)
Mr. Murai’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Dana Scott, David Nicksay
First Assistant Director: Jennifer Wilkinson
Location Manager: Stefan Nikolov
Danny Strong Dopesick, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” (Hulu)
Mr. Strong’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Marc Hammer
First Assistant Director: Donald Murphy
Second Assistant Director: Peter Dress
Second Second Assistant Director: Alex Bonner
Craig Zobel Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Mr. Zobel’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: Karen Wacker, Ron Schmidt
First Assistant Director: Kayse Goodell
Second Assistant Director: Jackson Rowe
Second Second Assistant Directors: Blair Howley, Findlay Zotter
Additional Second Assistant Directors: Findlay Zotter, Laura Hoyt
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Regularly Scheduled Programming
Don Roy King Saturday Night Live, “Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo” (NBC) (WINNER)
Mr. King’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel-Mack
Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk
Paul G. Casey Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode 1935: Fareed Zakaria, Chris Christie, Eric Adams” (HBO)
Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Stacy Talbot
Stage Managers: Brian Anderson, Patrick Whitney
Jim Hoskinson The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Episode 1105” (CBS)
Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger
Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib
David Paul Meyer The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Episode 26112” (Comedy Central)
Mr. Meyer’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Kira Klang Hopf
Stage Manager: Bennymar Almonte
Paul Pennolino & Christopher Werner Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 830 — Season Finale” (HBO)
Mr. Pennolino & Mr. Werner’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson
Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Specials
Paul Dugdale Adele: One Night Only (CBS) (WINNER)
Mr. Dugdale’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Hayley Collett
Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Erica Christensen, Zachary Figures, Jackie Stathis
Ian Berger The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents, “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse — Into the Magaverse” (Comedy Central)
Bo Burnham Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
Stan Lathan Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)
Mr. Lathan’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Sara Niimi
Stage Manager: Valdez Flagg
Glenn P. Weiss The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)
Mr. Weiss’ Directorial Team:
Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Susan Kopensky, Ricky Kirshner, Lisa R. Anderson, Lori Margules
Stage Managers: John Esposito, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Arthur Lewis, Tammy Raab, Karen Tasch Weiss
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs
Adam Vetri Getaway Driver, “Electric Shock” (Discovery Channel) (WINNER)
Mr. Vetri’s Directorial Team:
First Assistant Director: John Esposito
Second Assistant Director: Eric Pai
Joseph Guidry Full Bloom, “Final Floral Face Off” (HBO Max)
Mr. Guidry’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Sean P. Galvin
Stage Managers: Myeisha Abram, Kristianna LaRoda, Rachel Shimko
Patrick McManus American Ninja Warrior, “1304: Qualifiers 4” (NBC)
Mr. McManus’ Directorial Team:
Associate Director: David Massey
Stage Managers: Jeff Simms, T.J. Ganser, Wolfgang Delgado
Ramy Romany Making the Cut, “Brand Statement” (Amazon)
Mr. Romany’s Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Ryan Bunnell
Stage Managers: Will Baker, Brady Hess
Ben Simms Running Wild With Bear Grylls, “Gina Carano in the Dolomites” (National Geographic Channel)
Mr. Simms’ Directorial Team:
Associate Director: Jeff Simms
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs
Smriti Mundhra Through Our Eyes, “Shelter” (HBO Max) (WINNER)
James Bobin The Mysterious Benedict Society, “A Bunch of Smart Orphans” (Disney+)
Mr. Bobin’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Grace Gilroy
Michael Lembeck The J Team (Paramount+)
Phill Lewis Head of the Class, “Three More Years” (HBO Max)
Mr. Lewis’ Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Susan M. Crank
First Assistant Director: Rebecca Baughman
Second Assistant Director: Oliver Garrett
Associate Director: Tim Clark
Jeff Wadlow Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “The Tale of the Darkhouse” (Nickelodeon)
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials
Steve Ayson (MJZ) Anthem, Mattress Firm — Droga5
Unit Production Manager: Adriana Cebada-Mora
First Assistant Director: George Nessis
Second Assistant Directors: Jesse Carmona, Brent Martin
Award Speech, Miller Lite — DDB Chicago
Networking, Miller Lite — DDB Chicago
Kathryn Bigelow (SMUGGLER) Hollywood In Your Pocket, iPhone 13 — Media Arts Lab
First Assistant Directors: Allison Kunzman, Arle Bordas
Second Assistant Director: Abbey Hansen
Second Second Assistant Director: Cody Maher
Ian Pons Jewell (RESET) ECG, Apple Watch — Apple; Sleep, Apple Watch — Apple; Time, Squarespace — Squarespace; Your Mom’s Short Ribs, Instacart — Goodby Silverstein
Henry‑Alex Rubin (SMUGGLER) Teenage Dream, Sandy Hook Promise — BBDO — New York
First Assistant Director: Anthony Dimino
Second Assistant Director: David Ebel
Bradford Young (Serial Pictures x Somesuch) Super. Human., Channel 4 Paralympics — 4Creative
First Assistant Director: Jez Oakley
Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary
Stanley Nelson Attica (Showtime) (WINNER)
Jessica Kingdon Ascension (Paramount+)
Raoul Peck Exterminate All the Brutes (HBO)
Mr. Peck’s Directorial Team:
First Assistant Director: Mathias Honoré
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures/Onyx Collective/Hulu)
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin The Rescue (National Geographic)
Ms. Vasarhelyi & Mr. Chin’s Directorial Team:
First Assistant Director: Joey Coughlin
