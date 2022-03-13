DGA Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)

The 2022 Directors Guild Awards are being presented at the Beverly Hilton at a ceremony hosted by Judd Apatow.

Nominees in the DGA’s top category of theatrical feature film are Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) and Denis Villeneuve (Dune). Four of those directors — all but Villeneuve — are nominated for the best director Oscar.

First-time feature film director nominees are Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter), Rebecca Hall (Passing), Tatiana Huezo (Prayers for the Stolen), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Tick, Tick … Boom!), Michael Sarnoski (Pig) and Emma Seligman (Shiva Baby).

In terms of TV nominations, Succession swept the drama series category, Ted Lasso earned three nominations in the comedy series category and Dopesick scored two nods in the limited series category.

Dave Chappelle’s controversial Netflix special The Closer also earned a nomination in the variety/talk/news/sports specials category alongside fellow Netflix special Bo Burnham: Inside and CBS’ Adele: One Night Only, among other nominees.

Last year, Nomadland‘s Chloé Zhao won the DGA’s theatrical feature film award ahead of winning best director at the 2021 Oscars.

Spike Lee is set to be honored with the DGA’s lifetime achievement award for distinguished achievement in motion picture direction.

Before the event, Apatow told The Hollywood Reporter he appreciates that the ceremony isn’t televised. “It’s a lower-pressure situation,” he shared about hosting. “I’m all about doing things no one sees but the people in that room.”

Rita Moreno, set to honor Spielberg at the ceremony, told THR that she’s had a month to prepare since Spielberg personally asked her to handle the duties. “I was so flattered and pleased and tickled and delighted, and I really killed myself writing this presentation speech,” the West Side Story performer shared. “I really worked extremely hard on this because I wanted this to be right, but I also wanted it to be humorous, so I think I have a couple of funny lines in there that, if nothing else, they’ll delight him.”

Villeneuve explained to THR that the nomination from his peers makes him feel like part of “a family,” adding, “I’m pinching myself. I’m here with humility, but [my fellow nominees] are my heroes.”

For Miranda, it was a thrill to see Spielberg on the red carpet before the event started. “I’m somewhere outside my body right now,” the Tick, Tick … Boom! helmer gushed to THR.

To kick off the festivities, DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter addressed the crowd and encouraged all of the team members from a winning project to join the director on the stage to celebrate. “In the insanity of 2021, at least it has yielded incredible work,” Glatter said.

During his intro, Apatow quipped that anyone attending this weekend’s BAFTA Awards will “be pissed they missed this.” He added, “Welcome to the 2022 DGAs, where tonight we honor the best movies of 2021 that were supposed to come out in 2020. The last year has seen thousands of groundbreaking films captivating millions of viewers and generating literally hundreds of dollars.”

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film:

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Mr. Anderson’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Sue McNamara

First Assistant Director: Adam Somner

Second Assistant Director: Trevor Tavares

Second Second Assistant Directors: Kasia Trojak, Bob Riley, David Marnell

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast (Focus Features)

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story (20th Century Studios)

Mr. Spielberg’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Carla Raij, Daniel Lupi

First Assistant Director: Adam Somner

Second Assistant Director: Jeremy Marks

Assistant Unit Production Manager: Robert T. Striem

Second Second Assistant Director: Josh Muzaffer

Additional Second Assistant Director: Billy Brennan

Location Managers: Robert T. Striem, Katherine Delaney

Denis Villeneuve, Dune (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mr. Villeneuve’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Joe Caracciolo, Jr., James Grant

First Assistant Director: Chris Carreras

Second Assistant Director: Tom Rye

Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature-Film Director

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter (Netflix)

Rebecca Hall, Passing (Netflix)

Tatiana Huezo, Prayers for the Stolen (Netflix)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tick, Tick … Boom! (Netflix)

Mr. Miranda’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Deb Dyer

First Assistant Director: Mariela Comitini

Second Assistant Directors: Josh A. Muzaffer, Luca Waldman

Second Second Assistant Directors: Melissa Morphet, Lincoln Major

Additional Second Assistant Director: Zach Citarella

Location Manager: Ryan Smith

Michael Sarnoski, Pig (NEON)

Emma Seligman, Shiva Baby (Utopia)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Dramatic Series

Kevin Bray Succession, “Retired Janitors of Idaho” (HBO)

Mr. Bray’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson

First Assistant Director: John Silvestri

Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte

Second Second Assistant Directors: Jimmy Rosario, Nicole Payson

Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

Mark Mylod Succession, “All the Bells Say” (HBO)

Mr. Mylod’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson

First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Directors: Michelle Flevotomas, Nicholas Notte

Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

Andrij Parekh Succession, “What It Takes” (HBO)

Mr. Parekh’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson

First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Director: Michelle Flevotomas

Second Second Assistant Directors: Jimmy Rosario, Nicole Payson

Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

Robert Pulcini & Shari Springer Berman Succession, “Lion in the Meadow” (HBO)

Mr. Pulcini & Ms. Berman’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson

First Assistant Director: Christo Morse

Second Assistant Director: Michelle Flevotomas

Second Second Assistant Director: Jimmy Rosario

Additional Second Assistant Director: Nicole Payson

Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

Lorene Scafaria Succession, “Too Much Birthday” (HBO)

Ms. Scafaria’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Gabrielle Mahon, Scott Ferguson

First Assistant Director: John Silvestri

Second Assistant Director: Nicholas Notte

Second Second Assistant Directors: Jimmy Rosario, Nicole Payson

Additional Second Assistant Director: Matt O’Shea

Location Manager: Paul Eskenazi

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Comedy Series

Lucia Aniello Hacks, “There Is No Line” (HBO Max)

Ms. Aniello’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Melanie J. Elin, David Hyman

First Assistant Director: Jeff Rosenberg

Second Assistant Director: Erin Stern Linares

Second Second Assistant Director: Heidi Hinzman

Additional Second Assistant Director: Alaina Neumann

MJ Delaney Ted Lasso, “No Weddings and a Funeral” (Apple TV+)

Erica Dunton Ted Lasso, “Rainbow” (Apple TV+)

Sam Jones Ted Lasso, “Beard After Hours” (Apple TV+)

Mike White The White Lotus, “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)

Mr. White’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Mark Kamine

First Assistant Director: Justin Ritson

Second Assistant Director: Joe Landry

Second Second Assistant Director: Dais Kasagawa

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Movies for Television and Limited Series

Barry Jenkins The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

Mr. Jenkins’ Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Richleigh Heagh

First Assistant Director: Liz Tan

Second Assistant Director: Elaine Wood

Second Second Assistant Director: Wayne Witherspoon

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Jesse Carmona, AJ Bruno

Barry Levinson Dopesick, “First Bottle” (Hulu)

Mr. Levinson’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Marc Hammer

First Assistant Director: Karen Kane

Second Assistant Director: Chelsea Ryan Petrucci

Second Second Assistant Director: Alex Bonner

Hiro Murai Station Eleven, “Wheel of Fire” (HBO Max)

Mr. Murai’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Dana Scott, David Nicksay

First Assistant Director: Jennifer Wilkinson

Location Manager: Stefan Nikolov

Danny Strong Dopesick, “The People vs. Purdue Pharma” (Hulu)

Mr. Strong’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Marc Hammer

First Assistant Director: Donald Murphy

Second Assistant Director: Peter Dress

Second Second Assistant Director: Alex Bonner

Craig Zobel Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Mr. Zobel’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Karen Wacker, Ron Schmidt

First Assistant Director: Kayse Goodell

Second Assistant Director: Jackson Rowe

Second Second Assistant Directors: Blair Howley, Findlay Zotter

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Findlay Zotter, Laura Hoyt

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Regularly Scheduled Programming

Don Roy King Saturday Night Live, “Keegan-Michael Key; Olivia Rodrigo” (NBC) (WINNER)

Mr. King’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Michael Mancini, Michael Poole, Laura Ouziel-Mack

Stage Managers: Gena Rositano, Chris Kelly, Eddie Valk

Paul G. Casey Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode 1935: Fareed Zakaria, Chris Christie, Eric Adams” (HBO)

Mr. Casey’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Stacy Talbot

Stage Managers: Brian Anderson, Patrick Whitney

Jim Hoskinson The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Episode 1105” (CBS)

Mr. Hoskinson’s Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Yvonne De Mare, Karen Yaeger

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Jeff Leib

David Paul Meyer The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Episode 26112” (Comedy Central)

Mr. Meyer’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Kira Klang Hopf

Stage Manager: Bennymar Almonte

Paul Pennolino & Christopher Werner Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 830 — Season Finale” (HBO)

Mr. Pennolino & Mr. Werner’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Elliot Mendelson

Stage Managers: Mark McKenna, Craig Spinney

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Variety/Talk/News/Sports — Specials

Paul Dugdale Adele: One Night Only (CBS) (WINNER)

Mr. Dugdale’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Hayley Collett

Stage Managers: Gary Natoli, Erica Christensen, Zachary Figures, Jackie Stathis

Ian Berger The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents, “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse — Into the Magaverse” (Comedy Central)

Bo Burnham Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

Stan Lathan Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)

Mr. Lathan’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Sara Niimi

Stage Manager: Valdez Flagg

Glenn P. Weiss The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

Mr. Weiss’ Directorial Team:

Associate Directors: Ken Diego, Susan Kopensky, Ricky Kirshner, Lisa R. Anderson, Lori Margules

Stage Managers: John Esposito, Doug Fogel, Jeffry Gitter, Arthur Lewis, Tammy Raab, Karen Tasch Weiss

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Reality Programs

Adam Vetri Getaway Driver, “Electric Shock” (Discovery Channel) (WINNER)

Mr. Vetri’s Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: John Esposito

Second Assistant Director: Eric Pai

Joseph Guidry Full Bloom, “Final Floral Face Off” (HBO Max)

Mr. Guidry’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Sean P. Galvin

Stage Managers: Myeisha Abram, Kristianna LaRoda, Rachel Shimko

Patrick McManus American Ninja Warrior, “1304: Qualifiers 4” (NBC)

Mr. McManus’ Directorial Team:

Associate Director: David Massey

Stage Managers: Jeff Simms, T.J. Ganser, Wolfgang Delgado

Ramy Romany Making the Cut, “Brand Statement” (Amazon)

Mr. Romany’s Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Ryan Bunnell

Stage Managers: Will Baker, Brady Hess

Ben Simms Running Wild With Bear Grylls, “Gina Carano in the Dolomites” (National Geographic Channel)

Mr. Simms’ Directorial Team:

Associate Director: Jeff Simms

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs

Smriti Mundhra Through Our Eyes, “Shelter” (HBO Max) (WINNER)

James Bobin The Mysterious Benedict Society, “A Bunch of Smart Orphans” (Disney+)

Mr. Bobin’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Grace Gilroy

Michael Lembeck The J Team (Paramount+)

Phill Lewis Head of the Class, “Three More Years” (HBO Max)

Mr. Lewis’ Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Susan M. Crank

First Assistant Director: Rebecca Baughman

Second Assistant Director: Oliver Garrett

Associate Director: Tim Clark

Jeff Wadlow Are You Afraid of the Dark?, “The Tale of the Darkhouse” (Nickelodeon)

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Commercials

Steve Ayson (MJZ) Anthem, Mattress Firm — Droga5

Unit Production Manager: Adriana Cebada-Mora

First Assistant Director: George Nessis

Second Assistant Directors: Jesse Carmona, Brent Martin

Award Speech, Miller Lite — DDB Chicago

Networking, Miller Lite — DDB Chicago

Kathryn Bigelow (SMUGGLER) Hollywood In Your Pocket, iPhone 13 — Media Arts Lab

First Assistant Directors: Allison Kunzman, Arle Bordas

Second Assistant Director: Abbey Hansen

Second Second Assistant Director: Cody Maher

Ian Pons Jewell (RESET) ECG, Apple Watch — Apple; Sleep, Apple Watch — Apple; Time, Squarespace — Squarespace; Your Mom’s Short Ribs, Instacart — Goodby Silverstein

Henry‑Alex Rubin (SMUGGLER) Teenage Dream, Sandy Hook Promise — BBDO — New York

First Assistant Director: Anthony Dimino

Second Assistant Director: David Ebel

Bradford Young (Serial Pictures x Somesuch) Super. Human., Channel 4 Paralympics — 4Creative

First Assistant Director: Jez Oakley

Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Documentary

Stanley Nelson Attica (Showtime) (WINNER)

Jessica Kingdon Ascension (Paramount+)

Raoul Peck Exterminate All the Brutes (HBO)

Mr. Peck’s Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Mathias Honoré

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures/Onyx Collective/Hulu)

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin The Rescue (National Geographic)

Ms. Vasarhelyi & Mr. Chin’s Directorial Team:

First Assistant Director: Joey Coughlin