DGA Awards 2023: Steven Spielberg, Daniels Among All-Male Theatrical Feature Nominees

The Directors Guild of America has announced its nominees in the categories of theatrical feature-film and first-time director.

Six male directors make up the nominees for theatrical feature film: Todd Field for Tár, Joseph Kosinski for Top Gun: Maverick, Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin and Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans.

Notably absent were Women Talking‘s Sarah Polley and The Woman King‘s Gina Prince-Bythewood, as was James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water, who won the award in 1998 for Titanic and was nominated a second time for the first Avatar film.

Female directors fared much better in the first-time director category, with women picking up four of the five nominations: Saint Omer‘s Alice Diop, Happening‘s Audrey Diwan, Murina‘s Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic and Aftersun‘s Charlotte Wells. Emily the Criminal helmer John Patton Ford was also nominated in the category.

A24 is the only studio to receive multiple nominations this year for Aftersun and Everything Everywhere All at Once. Streamers are also missing from this year’s lineup, a year after Netflix picked up two wins for The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion) and The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal).

The DGA announced its nominations for outstanding directing in television, commercials and documentaries on Tuesday. The winners in all categories will be revealed at the 75th Annual DGA Awards, which will take place on Feb. 18 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The full list of nominations follows.

