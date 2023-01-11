DGA Awards 2023: Steven Spielberg, Daniels Among All-Male Theatrical Feature Nominees

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The Directors Guild of America has announced its nominees in the categories of theatrical feature-film and first-time director.
Six male directors make up the nominees for theatrical feature film: Todd Field for Tár, Joseph Kosinski for Top Gun: Maverick, Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Martin McDonagh for The Banshees of Inisherin and Steven Spielberg for The Fabelmans.
Notably absent were Women Talking‘s Sarah Polley and The Woman King‘s Gina Prince-Bythewood, as was James Cameron for Avatar: The Way of Water, who won the award in 1998 for Titanic and was nominated a second time for the first Avatar film.
Related Stories
Female directors fared much better in the first-time director category, with women picking up four of the five nominations: Saint Omer‘s Alice Diop, Happening‘s Audrey Diwan, Murina‘s Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic and Aftersun‘s Charlotte Wells. Emily the Criminal helmer John Patton Ford was also nominated in the category.
A24 is the only studio to receive multiple nominations this year for Aftersun and Everything Everywhere All at Once. Streamers are also missing from this year’s lineup, a year after Netflix picked up two wins for The Power of the Dog (Jane Campion) and The Lost Daughter (Maggie Gyllenhaal).
The DGA announced its nominations for outstanding directing in television, commercials and documentaries on Tuesday. The winners in all categories will be revealed at the 75th Annual DGA Awards, which will take place on Feb. 18 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.
The full list of nominations follows.
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT IN THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM
Todd Field, Tár (Focus Features)
Mr. Field’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Nigel Wooll
First Assistant Director: Sebastian Fahr-Brix
Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)
Mr. Kosinski’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Managers: LeeAnn Stonebreaker, Tommy Harper
First Assistant Director: Scott Robertson
Second Assistant Directors: Andrew Stahl, Robert E. Kay
Second Second Assistant Director: Spencer Taylor
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)
Daniels’ Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Allison Rose Carter
First Assistant Director: Rodney Smith
Second Assistant Director: John Nasraway
Second Second Assistant Director: Ken C. Wu
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)
Mr. McDonagh’s Directorial Team:
First Assistant Director: Peter Kohn
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)
Mr. Spielberg’s Directorial Team:
Unit Production Manager: Carla Raij
First Assistant Director: Josh McLaglen
Second Assistant Director: Heather Wagner-Wang
Second Second Assistant Director: David Stickler
OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME THEATRICAL FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR
Alice Diop, Saint Omer (Neon)
Audrey Diwan, Happening (IFC Films)
John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal (Roadside Attractions)
Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic, Murina (Kino Lorber)
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun (A24)
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day