DGA Awards: Theatrical Requirement Reinstated for Top Prize

In a sign that the pandemic is moving into the rearview mirror, at least in the eyes of Hollywood, the Directors Guild of America will no longer consider movies for the top DGA Award unless they have had “an exclusive theatrical run of at least 7 days prior to any other exhibition.”
Last awards season, due to the widespread closure of movie theaters, the DGA temporarily suspended that requirement. The reinstated rule will apply to films released after June 15, 2021, which is when movie theaters were once again operating at full capacity in Los Angeles and New York.
“After over a year of darkness, theater marquees lighting up across our nation have been a welcome sight for our healing communities,” DGA president Thomas Schlamme said in a statement. “We celebrate the return of the important role that theatrical cinema plays in bringing together audiences as they collectively experience films as the filmmakers intended them to be viewed.”
Films released from March 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021, will be eligible for recognition at the 74th DGA Awards, which will take place on March 12, 2022.
