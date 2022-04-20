×
Hollywood Flashback: Diane Keaton Became a Fashion Icon in 1977 With ‘Annie Hall’

The title character’s menswear-centric wardrobe, inspired by "cool-looking women on the streets of New York," launched a style trend as the film went on to win four Oscars, including best picture and best actress.

Forty-five years ago, Annie Hall opened in theaters and became a critical and box office success — and a fashion bellwether thanks to Diane Keaton.

THR’s review of Annie Hall by Arthur Knight called Keaton “the consummate actress of our generation.” The Hollywood Reporter

In the actress’ fourth feature with director and co-star Woody Allen, her portrayal of an aspiring singer in an on-again, off-again romance with Allen’s Alvy became her signature role, earning her an Academy Award for best actress (the film won three additional Oscars, including best picture). Annie’s wardrobe — featuring layered, oversized menswear paired with neckties and bowler hats — launched a womenswear trend that continues to this day (see Elle Fanning’s Gucci suit at the Feb. 27 SAG Awards).

In her 2011 memoir Then Again, Keaton recalled Allen’s encouragement to trust her personal tastes, which led her to take inspiration from how women dressed in downtown Manhattan. “I did what Woody said: I wore what I wanted to wear, or, rather, I stole what I wanted to wear from cool-looking women on the streets of New York,” she wrote. “Annie’s khaki pants, vests and tie came from them.”

However, others on the film didn’t know what to make of the outfits at first. “I remember seeing it and thinking, ‘What is she wearing?’ — probably with some sense of parental disapproval,” Annie Hall editor Wendy Greene Bricmont tells THR. But Bricmont ultimately supported Keaton’s sartorial choices. “It melded with the character, who had qualities of modesty and was unassuming, at a certain point a little insecure. It seemed to be a perfect fit.”

