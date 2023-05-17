Cannes: Diane Keaton Finds the Secret of Youth in ‘Arthur’s Whiskey’ First-Look Image

In the comedy Arthur’s Whiskey, Diane Keaton finds the secret of eternal youth and shares it with her friends.

The film follows Joan who, after her husband dies, is shocked to discover he had invented an elixir that makes the drinker look young again. Sharing it with her two friends, the three women paint the town red but soon discover that they are no longer equipped to be young in the modern world.

The first-look image sees the film’s stars — Keaton, Patricia Hodge, and Scottish performer Lulu — walking arm-in-arm. Keaton is in a classic Keaton ensemble of a big hat, belt, and turtle neck.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Keaton talked about what inspires her to keep working in Hollywood after her decades-spanning career, saying, “A good part. A great piece of work. It doesn’t always work out well, but sometimes they’re fascinating.”

David Harewood (Homeland, Supergirl) and music superstar Boy George also star in the film from director Stephen Cookson, which recently wrapped filming in Walton, England. Alexis Zegerman, who is behind BBC Radio’s Ronnie Gecko and School Runs, penned the screenplay.

Cookson and Peter Keegan produced for their CK Films banner, along with Pippa Cross (Chalet Girl, Made in Italy). Arclight Films is handling worldwide sales out of Cannes.