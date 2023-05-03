Cannes: Diane Keaton to Lead Comedy ‘Arthur’s Whiskey’ Alongside Patricia Hodge, David Harewood

Oscar-winner Diane Keaton, Olivier Award-winner Patricia Hodge, Homeland star David Harewood, as well as legendary singer Lulu and 1980s music icon Boy George have joined the cast of the upcoming comedy Arthur’s Whiskey.

Being launched in Cannes’ Marche du Film by Arclight, the film, recently wrapped and directed by British filmmaker Stephen Cookson from a script by Alixis Zegerman, will also star Hayley Mills (The Parent Trap), Bill Paterson (House of the Dragon), Adil Ray (BBC’s Citizen Khan) and Lawrence Chaney (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner).

Arthur’s Whiskey follows a woman named Joan, who when her husband dies is shocked to discover he had invented an elixir which makes the drinker look young again. Sharing it with her two friends, the three women paint the town red but soon discover that they are no longer equipped to be young in the modern world.

The film is is produced by Cookson and Peter Keegan (Stanley A Man Of Variety, Brighton) of CK Films and Pippa Cross (Chalet Girl, Made in Italy). The film is executive produced by Gary Hamilton of Arclight Films, Andrew Kotliar and Matt Cohen from MEP Capital, George Bennett of Worldmakr, Alastair Burlingham of Sherborne Media, Jack Christian from Filmology, Julia Stuart and Laura Grange at Sky and Leighton Lloyd.

A CK Films Production in association with CrossDay Productions, Arthur’s Whisky is financed by Sky, MEP Capital, Arclight Films, Onsight, Sherborne Media and Filmology. The film will be released as a Sky Original in the U.K. & Ireland on Sky Cinema.

“Working with such an incredibly talented actress as Academy Award-winner Diane Keaton is a dream come true,” said Cookson. “She leads our brilliant ensemble cast featuring Patricia Hodge, David Harewood, Hayley Mills, Bill Paterson, Adil Ray, Boy George as well as the iconic Lulu!”