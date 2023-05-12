Cannes: Diane Lane, Kyle Chandler, Zoey Deutch and Phoebe Dynevor Among Cast for Suspense Thriller ‘Anniversary’

Lionsgate and Fifth Season have come together for the first time on what should be a hot Cannes package, lining up an all-star cast of established talent and fast-rising names for the upcoming suspense thriller Anniversary.

Diane Lane (Man of Steel, Feud: Capote’s Women), Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street), Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale), Zoey Deutch (Not Ok, Juror #2), Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton, Fair Play) Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) and Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Bad Sisters) are set to star in the feature, which Lionsgate will be launching in the Marche du Film.

Jan Komasa, the Polish director who landed an Oscar nomination for his drama Corpus Christi and also helmed The Hater, directs from a screenplay by Lori Rosene-Gambino, based on an original story by Komasa and Rosene-Gambino. The film will be produced by Nick Wechsler (Magic Mike trilogy, The Magic Mike trilogy, All the Old Knives, Under the Skin), Steve Schwartz (All the Old Knives, The Road, The Counselor), Paula Mae Schwartz (All the Old Knives, The Road, The Counselor) and Kate Churchill (Spotlight). Rosene-Gambino executive produces.

Anniversary is billed as a “provocative” thriller about a very close-knit family that is torn apart as a new movement known as ‘The Change’ envelops the country.

“It’s rare to read a script that keeps you so captivated and emotionally invested like Anniversary does,” said Graham Taylor and Chris Rice, co-CEOs as Fifth Season (formerly Endeavor Content). “Jan is the perfect filmmaker to bring this thrilling story to life and we are excited to go on this journey with Lionsgate, this talented filmmaking team, and this amazing cast.”

Anniversary is the first collaboration between Lionsgate and Fifth Season, but the companies have said they are eyeing a closer partnership on a slate of titles going forward.

“With the excellent cast we’ve assembled and under Jan’s skillful direction, Anniversary will be fascinating, engrossing, and intense,” said Wechsler. “We are so happy with the way this film has come together and can’t wait for cameras to roll.”

Added Lionsgate’s president of worldwide distribution Ron Schwartz: “Anniversary is a hard hitting and urgent take on a family apocalypse. It’s loaded with drama and suspense and could not be more current and relevant today. We are thrilled to partner on our first project with Graham, Chris and their team at Fifth Season, along with these incredible filmmakers and stellar cast.”

Lionsgate’s Lauren Bixby will oversee the film in collaboration with Fifth Season. Christopher Davis negotiated the deals on behalf of Lionsgate.