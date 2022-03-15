Dianne Wiest Joins Julia Garner in ‘Apartment 7A’

Two-time Oscar winner Dianne Wiest has joined Julia Garner in Apartment 7A, a supernatural thriller set up at Paramount via its label, Paramount Players.

The project has some heavy hitters who are well versed in scares behind it. John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger are producing via Sunday Night. Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller are producing via Platinum Dunes. The team produced Paramount’s A Quiet Place franchise.

Plot details are being kept in a New York walk-up although Wiest’s part is described as instrumental and meaty.

Natalie Erika James, who made the well-regarded horror film, Relic, is due to direct and co-wrote the latest script with Christian White based off a draft by Skylar James.

Repped by ICM Partners, Wiest is the veteran actress who won Academy Awards for Hannah and Her Sisters as well as Bullets Over Broadway, and was also nominated for an Oscar for her work in Ron Howard’s Parenthood. And let’s not forget appearances in Edward Scissorhands and The Lost Boys.

She is currently starring opposite Jeremy Renner in Taylor Sherican’s Mayor of Kingstown for Paramount+.