Cannes: Carrie-Anne Moss, Douglas Smith, Frank Grillo Team on Post-Apocalyptic Feature ‘Die Alone’ (Exclusive)

Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix franchise, Memento), Douglas Smith (Don’t Worry Darling, Big Little Lies) and Frank Grillo (The Purge: Anarchy, Captain America: The Winter Soldier) are teaming up for post-apocalyptic feature Die Alone.

Lowell Dean (WolfCop) is writing and directing the feature, for which Archstone has acquired international rights. The company has begun sales in Cannes. Principal photography will begin this June in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Set in a future where society collapses following a catastrophic pandemic, Die Alone follows Ethan (Douglas Smith), a young man with amnesia, who bands together with Mae (Moss), a rugged survivalist. Under siege from the zombie-like monsters created by the outbreak, Ethan must use Mae’s survival skills to find his missing girlfriend, before a fateful encounter with Kai (Grillo) unravels a secret that lies just beyond his fractured memory.

Die Alone is produced by Kevin DeWalt, Danielle Masters, and Benjamin DeWalt of Minds Eye Entertainment. Executive producers include Scott Martin, Michael Slifkin, and Jack Sheehan of Archstone.

Sheehan negotiated the deal on behalf of Archstone with Kevin DeWalt on behalf on Minds Eye Entertainment. Moss is represented by manager Elizabeth Hodgson of Hodgson Management Group, attorneys Robert Lange & Jill Smith with Kleinberg, Lange, Cuddy & Carlo LLP, and publicist Jennifer Allen at Viewpoint. Smith is repped by The Gersh Agency, GGA, and More/Medavoy Management. Grillo is represented by Creative Artists Agency and Entertainment 360.